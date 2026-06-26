Veritone to Join Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that it is set to join the Russell 2000 ® and Russell 3000 ® Indexes at the conclusion of the June 2026 Russell Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on May 22, 2026. Veritone's inclusion will become effective after the U.S. market close on June 26, 2026.
"We are pleased that Veritone is expected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes," said Ryan Steelberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. "We believe inclusion in these widely followed indexes will enhance Veritone's visibility with institutional investors and broaden exposure to our story as we continue to advance commercialization of our AI platform, support scalable AI innovation and enterprise deployment, and execute with greater operational efficiency across the business."
The June reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000 ® Index, which remains in place for six months under the semi-annual reconstitution schedule beginning in 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 ® Index or small-cap Russell 2000 ® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
About Veritone
Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone's software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone's leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com .
About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business
FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally.
Approximately $21.20 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.
A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.
FTSE Russell is wholly owned by LSEG.
For more information, visit FTSE Russell .
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Company:
Mike Zemetra
Chief Financial Officer
Veritone, Inc.
investors@veritone.com
Investor Relations:
Cate Goldsmith
Prosek Partners
914-815-7678
cgoldsmith@prosek.com