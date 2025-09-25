Venmo Teams Up with Quarterback Drew Allar to Launch Penn State Venmo Debit Card

Venmo Teams Up with Quarterback Drew Allar to Launch Penn State Venmo Debit Card

Penn State's legendary 'White Out' game sets the stage for new Venmo Hall activations to engage students, alumni, and fans across iconic gameday weekends

Venmo, a leading social payments platform that helps people manage and move their money, today announced a new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Penn State Quarterback Drew Allar, who will serve as the face of a new Penn State Venmo Debit Mastercard 1 . The new special edition, college-branded debit card gives students, alumni, and fans ways to score more rewards on everyday purchases while representing their school.

Available now for Penn State , Michigan State , Rutgers University , University of Illinois , University of Iowa 2 , University of Michigan , and coming soon for University of Washington , the Venmo Debit Cards give users access to exclusive perks and new limited-time offers, designed to enhance the gameday and school-year experience:

  • Free 12-month trial 3 of Perplexity Pro
  • 40% off a Big Ten Plus annual subscription 4
  • Up to 15% cash back 5 with ESPN, Fanatics, and ASOS

"From splitting meals with my roommates to paying for my off-season vacation, my Penn State Venmo Debit Card makes everyday life easy," said Drew Allar, Penn State quarterback. "Using my NIL earnings to support my team, give back to youth sports programs, and stay connected off the field during my senior year is incredibly meaningful. I'm excited to partner with Venmo to bring new experiences to Penn State students and fans – on campus, in the community, and beyond."

Allar joins a growing roster of standout athlete ambassadors for Venmo, including Sam Leavitt , NiJaree Canady, and Olivia Miles , who will showcase all of the everyday ways you can spend and earn rewards with the college-branded debit cards.

Venmo Hall Brings Fan-Fueled Activations to Gameday Weekends

Kicking off with the Penn State 'White Out' game against the University of Oregon , Venmo will debut Venmo Hall , a new fan destination for gameday weekend. The experience launches at Champs Bar in State College , running from Friday, September 26 , through Saturday, September 27 . Venmo Debit Card users and their friends can access an action-packed lineup of watch parties, limited-edition gameday merchandise, meet-and-greets, a live performance by DJ/producer duo Two Friends, and surprise giveaways, including game tickets and more. All these exclusive perks make the debit card a must-have for every fan who wants to be at the center of the excitement.

"College sports bring people together in powerful ways, and Venmo is proud to be a part of that tradition," said Geoff Seeley , Chief Marketing Officer, PayPal. "As Venmo expands beyond peer-to-peer payments into everyday commerce, we're showing up for students and fans in ways that feel true to campus culture. With Venmo Hall activations and the college-branded Debit Cards, we're making it simple and rewarding to split a pizza, grab gameday gear, and catch the latest game – all while unlocking exclusive experiences and showing school pride."

Following its launch at Penn State , Venmo Hall will travel to gameday weekends nationwide, with stops at Michigan State, University of Michigan , Rutgers University , and more. The experience will transform iconic matchups into unforgettable experiences that give students, alumni, and fans new ways to celebrate their school pride.

Venmo Launches New Brand Campaign on College Campuses

As part of the debut of Venmo Hall, Venmo is rolling out a new campaign featuring its NIL brand ambassadors. The campaign captures the spirit, connection, and tradition of college sports and campus life – showing how you can spend your Venmo balance on everything, from school merch to tailgate essentials, to make every moment on campus better.

The fully integrated campaign will run across culturally relevant touch points, including in-stadium, network TV, social media, streaming, podcasts, campus OOH, and audio, to help expand consumers' understanding of all the ways they can spend with Venmo.

View the full ad here .

About Venmo

Venmo is the go-to money movement app of the next generation, offering fast, safe, and social payments. With best-in-class experiences for users to send, split, shop, and sell, Venmo enables a seamless flow of money between the people and places that matter most to millions of users across the United States . For more information, go to: Venmo.com .

PayPal Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@paypal.com

1 The Venmo Mastercard® is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Card may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from Venmo.

2 Michigan State and University of Iowa Venmo Debit Cards are available as digital cards only.

3 Offer valid through 12/31/2025. First time Perplexity subscribers only. One per Venmo Account in good standing. After complimentary subscription period, subscription will renew at the then current rate. Terms apply.

4 Offer ends 1/31/2026.  One Per Venmo Account. New subscribers only. Terms apply. After the initial Big Ten Plus Annual Pass subscription period, subscription will renew at the then current rate. You must cancel the subscription prior to the renewal date to stop the charge.

5 Venmo and merchant offer terms and exclusions apply. See terms at venmo.me/collegeterms.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/venmo-teams-up-with-quarterback-drew-allar-to-launch-penn-state-venmo-debit-card-302567071.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

PayPal HoldingsPYPLNASDAQ:PYPLTech Investing
PYPL
The Conversation (0)
PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2021, including 34 million merchant accounts. The company also owns Xoom, an international money transfer business, and Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023 . The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https:investor.PYPL.comfinancialsquarterly-resultsdefault.aspx .

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern time ) today. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com . In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. Provides Financing Updates

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of its previously announced $6,000,000 proposed financing with a single institutional investor (the "Offering").

Since announcing the Offering, the Company and the institutional investor have been engaged in an ongoing financing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") regarding the structure and documentation of the transaction. Over the past several months, the Company has held detailed discussions with the TSXV to address the unique elements of the Offering, as it is the first of its kind on the TSXV. The Company believes that it is nearing the conclusion of this review and expects to receive TSXV approval for the Offering structure in the near term. A further news release will be issued upon receipt of conditional approval from the TSXV and with additional details regarding the closing process.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Revolve Renewable Power (TSXV:REVV)

Revolve Receives Approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Revolve Meadows Solar GP Inc., has received Power Plant Approval (Decision 29985-D01-2025) from the Alberta Utilities Commission (the "AUC") for the 15.7 MW Bright Meadows Solar Project ("Bright Meadows Project").

Located in in the County of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, approximately 80 km south of Edmonton, the Bright Meadows Project is a 15.7 MW solar power project that will generate enough renewable electricity to power more than 3,700 homes once operational. The project incorporates agrivoltaics to optimize solar energy production while preserving the agricultural value of the land. This innovative model minimizes land impact and supports long-term sustainability for rural communities.

Keep reading...Show less
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Updated Offtake Agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico for the Supply of High-Quality Solar Glass

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has updated and signed a non-binding offtake agreement with Brasil Fotovoltaico Ltda. ("BRFV"). Under the offtake agreement, Homerun will supply BRFV with a minimum annual volume of 180 thousand tonnes of solar glass manufactured by the Company in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. The initial price for the solar glass is set at USD 750 per tonne, Free on Board (FOB) the Homerun facility.

"This updated offtake agreement aligns with the plan to have the full initial capacity of the Homerun solar glass plant covered by offtake agreements with Brazilian operators. Homerun has now announced 300 thousand tonnes of solar glass offtake and based on current ongoing discussions for increased and new offtakes, that number is expected to grow to 450 thousand tonnes which will exceed the modeled 1000 tonne per day plant capacity. This offtake process continues to confirm Homerun's position as the go-to supplier for solar glass in Brazil. Homerun has drawn the attention of both existing and future solar module manufacturers in Brazil and upon the completion of the BFS, the Company will formalize these offtake agreements to remove market risk and to facilitate further CAPEX streams to finance the building of the facility," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Signs Binding LOI for the Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

News Release Highlights:

  • Homerun has now secured ownership and supply agreements covering the entire Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District.
  • The new Pedreiras concession is fully permitted with a low royalty rate of R$ 30.17 per extracted tonne.
  • The Pedreiras concessions have been drilled to a depth of 8 metres with a 32 million tonne resource filed at the Agência Nacional de Mineração (ANM).
  • The Company's target resource under the three CBPM Lease acquisitions now exceeds 200 million tonnes.

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone, dated September 10, 2025, securing the rights to exploit the Pedreiras mining tenement (871.7212021, 246.36 hectares) at the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, granted under a lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
UK Revenue Update

UK Revenue Update

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced UK Revenue Update

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Names Industry Veterans CEO and COO to Fast-Track its US Mine-to-Market Effort

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Releases Significant Oxide Gold-Antimony Results: 11.41 g/t AuEq Over 6.1 Meters Within 2.19 g/t AuEq Over 56.4 Meters at the Limousine Butte Project, Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Update at Burchell Gold Copper Project and Ring of Fire News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Commences Underground Drill Program at True North Gold Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Precious Metals Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Radisson Mining Resources Inc. to OTCQX

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Expansion Drilling Approved