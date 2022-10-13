GamingInvesting News

Numerous gaming-related projects, including DC Comics' superhero NFT card collection, Delysium, StarHeroes, and VeeFriends' "Book Games," join ImmutableX to achieve greater stability, scalability, and security

From the world's first playable AAA blockchain game Delysium to iconic DC Comics' superheroes like Batman and Superman, the world's most highly anticipated web3 projects are opting to migrate to, or launch, on ImmutableX — an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and a Layer-2 rapid-scaling solution on Ethereum .

Immutable logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable)

Noting the need for greater stability, scalability, and security as top reasons for their move, projects such as Cross the Ages , Delysium , and Ember Sword were initially developed on Ethereum scaling platform Polygon but ultimately chose ImmutableX.

One of the most ambitious web3 gaming projects to date, Delysium is a play-and-earn massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Set in a dynamically generated, AI-powered open-world experience, the first playable AAA game is truly player-owned and allows gamers to become a full-fledged part of its ecosystem.

Meanwhile, the collapse of the Terra Network saw games like Deviants' Factions , Undead Blocks , Tatsumeeko , and StarHeroes move to ImmutableX. Nifty League from Ethereum Layer-1. Developers have found migration a simple task, noting that they could easily implement Immutable APIs for a vertically-integrated "one-stop shop" solution.

Projects porting over to ImmutableX also cite the need for a fully dedicated gaming chain that benefits from the network effects of Ethereum while incurring little to no gas fees or debilitating transaction latency.

Serving as another draw for projects, Immutable launched a $500 million developer and venture investment fund in June. The fund was designed to accelerate the growth of the ImmutableX protocol by providing investment support and blockchain gaming expertise, including direct access to advisory for tokenomics, game design, and community and marketing support.

ImmutableX is also attracting brand new projects in addition to those migrating from other ecosystems. In March, Cartamundi and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the launch of new hybrid physical and NFT trading cards based on legendary superheroes such as Batman and Superman — with their digital parts minted on ImmutableX. And in August, Belarusian-American entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk — creator of NFT collection VeeFriends — revealed a series of gamified Book Games on ImmutableX.

"So many top-tier Web3 projects choosing to build on ImmutableX is great recognition for what we're building — and we're just getting started," said Robbie Ferguson , Co-Founder and President of Immutable. "I'm very excited by the caliber of projects partnering with Immutable and the pace at which they're joining. As Immutable brings the next billion players to web3, continuing to build the most scalable, secure and developer-friendly network will be crucial in enabling builders to bring their creative visions to life."

In addition to offering superior security and scalability, ImmutableX has been attracting gaming titles because the platform is designed for games by games . Immutable Games Studio , has over four years experience building top tier web3 games, including legacy title Gods Unchained and the highly anticipated Guild of Guardians .

"We're witnessing a demand for security, stability, and scalability in the industry, which is why many partners are joining ImmutableX. Our gas-free and carbon-neutral environment, 99.99% network uptime, and vertically integrated APIs for game studios deliver dependability, streamlined integration, and an overall better user experience for gamers. We believe this trend will continue as the web3 industry grows," added Ferguson. "That's why we go beyond infrastructure solutions, offering additional advisory services, white glove launch and post-launch assistance, and a world-class support team."

About ImmutableX

Immutable is advancing the next generation of web3 games through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and the world's first Layer 2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum .

Today ImmutableX, leveraging ZK roll-up technology from Starkware , has grown to become the leading platform to mint, trade and scale web3 games and NFT projects on Ethereum , offering builders and innovators a carbon-free, no gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity. ImmutableX is the platform of choice for world-class web3 games such as Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veefriends-dc-comics-and-other-top-tier-web3-gaming-projects-opt-to-build-on-immutablex-301648629.html

SOURCE Immutable

SOURCE Immutable

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

New Bain & Company Research Finds Global Revenue for Games Could Grow by More Than 50% Over the Next Five Years

The report identifies ways publishers and developers can capture market share

- Global revenue for games could grow by more than 50% over the next five years, according to new research by Bain & Company . Research shows that industry growth is being accelerated by heavy engagement of younger gamers (ages 13 to 17) who spend about 40% more time in video game environments than with any other form of media. Yet, the supply of top talent isn't keeping pace with demand, an imbalance that is set to worsen as gaming studios lose developers to big technology firms. Bain is encouraging game developers and publishers to prioritize certain areas for success as gaming becomes a foundation for both media, and nonmedia, experiences.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Tyson® Brand Partners with Gaming Community Network to Fuel Top Athletes to Compete in New Limited Series "Chicken and a Video Game"

The four-part episode series features professional athletes including Karl-Anthony
Towns and Micah Parsons , gaming and dishing on their favorite chicken meal

Tyson ® brand knows gamers and professional athletes alike need help fueling up with a delicious meal to perform their best. That's why the beloved chicken brand is partnering with Gaming Community Network (GCN), a GameSquare Esports company, combining chicken and gaming to create the perfect Friday night routine. The limited series, "Chicken and a Video Game," features top professional athletes like Karl-Anthony Towns Micah Parsons and Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, competing in popular video games while enjoying delicious chicken dishes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LITTLE CAESARS® AND MTN DEW® ANNOUNCE GAMING COMBO AND IN-GAME ITEMS AHEAD OF CALL OF DUTY®: MODERN WARFARE® II RELEASE*

The iconic gaming, food & beverage brands are teaming up to take playing experiences and setups to the next level

- Little Caesars ® and MTN DEW ® are always looking to keep their fans fueled up and ready to go. That's why the brands are joining forces ahead of the release of the new Call of Duty ® : Modern Warfare ® II helping fans across the U.S. elevate their gaming experiences and excite their taste buds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hostile Crypto Inc. Launches Metaverse Shakeup With HC Hogz NFT Gaming Project

First-to-Own fans can now get on the limited whitelist for the baddest, best rendered NFT Characters ever, from Web 3's most rambunctious new NFT gaming project

Hostile Crypto Inc.  announced the limited pre-release of its ground-breaking HC Hogz™ NFTs. The premint of just 2750 HC Hogz™ characters is the first stop on a game development road-map planned as an all-out fight-game assault on Web 3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Ring Games' STELLA FANTASY

First showcase for global users at "Thailand Game Show 2022"

Latest build test & 2nd NFT sales to accelerate pre-launch hype

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers Begin October 15th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th .

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament and will kick off its final regional qualifiers starting from October 15th until November 5th. Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

Online Qualifiers Overview

From September 9th to September 30th , the top 8 players in the regional rankings of the online qualifier Rounds 1 to 3 will compete in the final regional qualifier.

This year, it will be held in 4 blocks: Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top two players from each block will advance to the finals.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

  • Europe / Africa /Middle East Block: Saturday, October 15th
  • Asia /Oceania Block: Saturday, October 22nd
  • American Block: Sunday, October 30th
  • Japan /East Asia Block: Saturday, November 5th

Final Regional Qualifiers Viewer Present Campaign Begins

Users who watch the official broadcast of each block of the Dream Championship 2022 Final Regional Qualifiers from the tournament viewing menu on the bottom left of the home screen in the app will receive a limited uniform that can be used in the game.

There are 4 types of uniforms in all. There will be a different uniform given away for each block so be sure to watch all the Final Regional Qualifiers to get the uniform in every color.

Official Dream Championship 2022 Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-final-regional-qualifiers-begin-october-15th-301645583.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

