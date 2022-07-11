GamingInvesting News

- Youth esports development platform, Vanta, today announced their partnership with the Massachusetts Charter School Athletic Organization (MCSAO), a statewide organization made up of over 50 middle and high schools. Vanta will serve as the official esports partner of the Massachusetts based athletic organization.

"Vanta is excited to be the Official esports partner for the MCSAO. They are a growing charter school athletic organization and this partnership provides us an opportunity to expand deeper into this space across all their high schools and middle school members," says Ed Lallier , Co-Founder of Vanta, "We believe, and share in, their values emphasizing the development of leaders of character through teamwork and competition. Scholastic esports benefits from structure and supervision, and we are glad to provide MCSAO a meaningful experience tailored to their needs."

MCSAO schools will have access to Vanta's COPPA compliant platform where they will be able to create and develop esports teams for their organization. The platform is kid-safe and compliant with all national privacy laws for minors.

Schools will also have the opportunity to leverage Vanta's expert esports coaching and development program through coached teams or on demand coaching throughout their season. Vanta's STEM.org accredited esports curriculum provides players with development in areas of health and wellness, social emotional learning, goal setting, communication, leadership, teamwork and more. Vanta coaches are put through a rigorous coaching academy to ensure that they are well prepared to teach youth.

"The MCSAO is incredibly excited to partner with Vanta as we believe they will bring a great opportunity for our member schools to launch esports within their school communities. This partnership will be a great opportunity to continue to engage more students at the high school and middle school level," says MCASO Co-Executive Director Drew Betts .

The organization will be hosting its own inter-organization league, with all member schools being eligible to participate. MCSAO schools will be able to compete in all of the top esports titles for free. The season will begin on September 26 and will run through December 18 with statewide playoffs taking place at the end of the season.

To learn more about Vanta, please visit https://vanta.gg .

About Vanta

Vanta is a youth esports development platform that works with organizations to provide a kid-safe digital esports platform, competitive esports leagues, and expert coaching and holistic programming to kids ages 8-18.

To learn more, visit the Vanta homepage or their schools page , and to read more about Vanta's coaching offering check out their coaching and development page. To keep up with their latest news, follow Vanta on Twitter or Facebook.

About MCSAO

Established in May of 2005, the MCSAO now oversees, regulates and promotes high school interscholastic athletic programs for its twenty members throughout the Commonwealth. During the fall of 2005, the MCSAO facilitated the first ever member charter high school soccer league tournament, held at UMass-Boston . In the spring of 2006, baseball and softball leagues were formalized. Within the past few years, cross-country, track, flag football, cheerleading, dance, step and volleyball were added.

