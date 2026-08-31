Vanguard 500 Index Fund Turns 50: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on August 31st

  • Today marks the 50th anniversary of the launch of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund.
    • Considered the industry's first index fund for individual investors.
    • The fund holds approximately $1.7 trillion in assets across all its share classes.
    • Vanguard's Kathy Kellert will join NYSE Live to explain what makes the fund revolutionary.
  • The Annual Gabelli Aerospace & Defense Symposium kicks off September 10th.
    • The event is designed to connect aerospace and defense companies with shareholders, investors, fund managers, and analysts.
    • Participants will discuss key trends shaping the industry, including accelerating global defense spending and technological modernization.
    • Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager Tony Bancroft will join NYSE Live to discuss how the event connects companies with investors.
  • Investors renew their focus on the Middle East following new developments.
    • The U.S. struck Iranian rocket launchers on Sunday, marking the first military action against Iran in more than a month. 
    • The Dow Jones industrial Average will look to clinch its fifth consecutive willing month during today's session.

Opening Bell
Vanguard celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Closing Bell
Ronald McDonald House NY marks the start of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on September 1st

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Glass House Brands at NYSE on August 28

NYSE Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanguard-500-index-fund-turns-50-nyse-content-update-302864953.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Getty Copper Defines Seven New Exploration Targets in the Highland Valley Copper District

Highlights Seven new exploration targets identified across the Getty Project, expanding the exploration pipeline beyond Getty North and Getty South resource targets New 1,805 hectare mineral claim further expands the Company's land position Multiple targets considered drill-ready for the planned... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Reports Bornite, Chalcopyrite and Magnetite Mineralization with Strong Porphyry Style Alteration in Trek South Drill Hole TS26-06; Drilling Continuing

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report the intersection of strong porphyry-style alteration (epidote, garnet) with local bornite, chalcopyrite and magnetite mineralization in hole TS26-06 at the... Keep Reading...
EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

EraNova Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Adanac Molybdenum Project: After-Tax NPV of $714.4 Million and 23.5% IRR

Study confirms Adanac as a large-scale, long-life primary molybdenum development project with strong economics; project to advance directly toward Feasibility EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA,OTC:STXPF) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") announces results from an independent Preliminary... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling is underway with a first drill at the Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek porphyry deposits in BC's... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Starts Drill Camp Construction at the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4RO) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that construction of a 30-person fly-in camp is underway as per schedule at its Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect, located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

precious metals investing

Gold and Silver's Next Leg: Expert Strategies for the Coming Precious Metals Boom

gold investing

Goldera Provides Update on 2026 Exploration Programs Targeting Multiple Gold Discovery Opportunities in Ontario and New Brunswick

zinc investing

Zinc Price Hits 4-Year High as Silver and Lead Credits Rewrite Mine Economics

precious metals investing

Nevgold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report For Mineral Resource Estimate on the Limousine Butte Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Commences Drilling at the Becker-Cochran Antimony Occurrence, Steller Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Corcel Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces Initial 183-H2 Well Results