VanEck Launches Data Center Supply Chain ETF  to Capture AI Infrastructure Buildout

VanEck Launches Data Center Supply Chain ETF  to Capture AI Infrastructure Buildout

RACK focuses on the companies supplying the semiconductors, power, cooling systems and grid equipment needed to support AI infrastructure demand.

VanEck is today launching the VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF (CBOE: RACK) , to provide pure-play exposure to the companies powering the global buildout of AI infrastructure.

The launch comes as hyperscalers and technology companies rapidly expand AI infrastructure investment to meet surging computational demand. As competition intensifies across generative AI, cloud computing and large-scale model deployment, the five largest AI hyperscalers are projected to spend approximately $750 billion on infrastructure this year alone. 1 McKinsey estimates AI-related data center infrastructure investment could reach between $5.2 trillion and $7.9 trillion globally through 2030, with global data center capacity demand expected to nearly triple over the same period. 2

At the same time, infrastructure constraints are emerging across semiconductors, memory, power generation and cooling systems. U.S. data center power demand is growing, while power transformer delivery times have stretched to as long as two to four years, highlighting the increasing strain AI expansion is placing on grid infrastructure.

"Much of the AI conversation has centered on applications and software, but the scale of infrastructure required to support AI adoption is becoming increasingly important," said Nick Frasse, Product Manager with VanEck. "What's happening now resembles a utility-scale industrial buildout more than a traditional software cycle, spanning semiconductors, energy systems, cooling technology and electrical equipment."

RACK seeks to track the MarketVector Data Center Supply Chain Index (MVRACK), a modified float-adjusted capitalization weighted index designed to provide exposure to US-listed companies across the data center supply chain. Index constituents must generate at least 50% of their revenues from business segments tied to AI infrastructure and data center development, including semiconductor design, cooling technology, nuclear energy production and electrical equipment.

"AI demand is creating simultaneous bottlenecks across chips, memory, power and cooling infrastructure," said Frasse. "We believe the companies solving those constraints may be among the primary beneficiaries of the next phase of AI investment, and RACK is designed to provide targeted exposure to that buildout."

VanEck has a long history of identifying structural shifts and bringing differentiated investment solutions to market. The launch of RACK builds on the firm's existing lineup of thematic ETFs, which includes the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) , the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (SMHX) , the VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NLR) and the recently launched VanEck Space ETF (WARP) .

For more information on RACK, including holdings, risks and performance information, please visit: vaneck.com/rack . The VanEck team also provides regular updates and research insights on its website.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange-traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of April 30, 2026, VanEck managed approximately $224.8 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities, financial instruments or digital assets mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, tax advice, or any call to action. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward-looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are for illustrative purposes only, are valid as of the date of this communication, and are subject to change without notice. Actual future performance of any assets or industries mentioned are unknown. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of third party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck or its other employees.

An investment in the VanEck Data Center Supply Chain ETF (RACK) may be subject to risks which include, but are not limited to, risks related to investments in Data Center Supply Chain Companies, foreign securities, foreign currency, depositary receipts, communication services sector, industrials sector, information technology sector, REITs, small-, medium-, and large-capitalization companies, equity securities, market, operational, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, no guarantee of active trading market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount risk and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and index-related concentration risks, all of which may adversely affect the Fund. Foreign securities may be subject to securities markets, political and economic, investment and repatriation restrictions, different rules and regulations, less publicly available financial information, foreign currency and exchange rates, operational and settlement, and corporate and securities laws risks. Small- and medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

MarketVector Data Center Supply Chain Index (MVRACK) is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to track the performance of US-listed companies that are contributing to the buildout and ongoing operation of data centers across the supply chain, including infrastructure, equipment, and service providers.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking, active management, social media analytics, derivatives, blockchain, commodities and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. ETFs that invest in high-yield securities are subject to risks associated with investing in high-yield securities; which include a greater risk of loss of income and principal than funds holding higher-rated securities; concentration risk; credit risk; hedging risk; interest rate risk; and short sale risk. ETFs that invest in companies with small capitalizations are subject to elevated risks, which include, among others, greater volatility, lower trading volume and less liquidity than larger companies. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

© Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Van Eck Associates Corporation
666 Third Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Phone: 800.826.2333

1 Source: Company SEC filings and earnings reports (FY2022–FY2025 actuals); company guidance (FY2026E); CreditSights (Feb 2026); IoT Analytics (Nov 2025); Dell' Oro Group (2026).

2 Source: McKinsey, "The cost of compute: A $7 trillion race to scale data centers" (April 2025).

Media Contact
Chris Sullivan
Craft & Capital
chris@craftandcapital.com

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