VanadiumCorp Announces Non-Brokered $700,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire April 6, 2026VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it intends to complete a non‑brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to CAD $700,000 through the issuance of Units priced at $0.12 per Unit.
The Offering will consist of up to 5,833,333 Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit, with each Unit comprising: one (1) common share of the Company; and one (1) common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.22 for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.
The Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to 30 days if, after the expiration of the four-month hold period, the Company's common shares trade at or above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.
Subject to Exchange approval, the Company will close a first tranche of the Financing, issuing 3,983,333 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $446,133.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Québec mineral portfolio and ongoing technological development initiatives, including:
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Iron‑T Project– exploration and evaluation work to further define titanium‑vanadium mineralized zones;
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Lac Laura Project– early‑stage exploration, sampling, and geological assessment;
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Lac Doré Vanadium Project– continued resource advancement and project development activities;
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Vanadium Electrolyte Production– continued development, testing, and product certification at the Company's emerging vanadium electrolyte platform; and
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General working capital and corporate purposes
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.
The Offering may involve eligible finders, with finder's fees payable in accordance with applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
VanadiumCorp remains focused on strategically advancing its critical mineral projects to accelerate renewable energy development. With a strengthening investment case for North American vanadium production, the Company's diversified portfolio offers multiple pathways for long‑term value creation.
About VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. is a Canadian critical mineral exploration company focused on developing vanadium‑rich assets in Québec. Its flagship Lac Doré Vanadium Project offers high‑purity vanadium with excellent recoveries, ideal for energy storage applications. The Company has also built an electrolyte pilot plant in Val‑des‑Sources, Québec, designed to test extracted vanadium materials and support future commercial production of vanadium electrolyte for vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs). With vanadium and titanium designated as Critical Minerals in both Canada and the United States, VanadiumCorp is aligned with national strategies to strengthen domestic supply chains.
On behalf of the Board of VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Kristien Davenport
CEO & President
For further information:
VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
Tel: 778‑719‑4366
Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.
This press release contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information (collectively, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, exploration and development activities, and future business plans.
Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing risks, exploration uncertainties, and those risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
The Company does not undertake to update any forward‑looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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