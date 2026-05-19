ValOre Provides Further Update on Sale of Hatchet Uranium Corp. to Future Fuels Inc.

ValOre Provides Further Update on Sale of Hatchet Uranium Corp. to Future Fuels Inc.

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre" or "the Company") (TSXV: VO,OTC:KVLQF; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0) today announced that, further to its press release dated April 16, 2026 and the joint press release of ValOre and Future Fuels Inc. ("FTUR") dated February 26, 2026, the Company has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange for the sale of its 51% interest in Hatchet Uranium Corp. ("HUC") to FTUR. ValOre, HUC and FTUR are working towards satisfying the remaining conditions of closing which include TSXV consent to closing, delivery of title opinions or other satisfactory evidence of title to properties owned by HUC and FTUR, receipt of third party consents, and delivery of standard officer's certificates and other closing documents.  ValOre and HUC expect the transaction to close on or before May 31, 2026.

About Valore Metals Corp.

Valore Metals Corp. (TSX‐V: VO) is a Canadian company with a team aiming to deploy capital and knowledge on projects which benefit from substantial prior investment by previous owners, existence of high-value mineralization on a large scale, and the possibility of adding tangible value through exploration and innovation.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jim Paterson"

James R. Paterson, Chairman

Valore Metals Corp.

For further information about Valore Metals Corp., or this news release, please visit our website at www.valoremetals.com or contact Investor Relations at 778-819-4484, or by email at contact@valoremetals.com.

Valore Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: http://www.discoverygroup.ca/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although ValOre believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate. These factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information to ValOre. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors including those set forth in other public filings could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the future operations of ValOre and economic factors. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and, except as required by applicable law, ValOre does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. ValOre undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of ValOre, or its financial or operating results or (as applicable), their securities.


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