Validated for Global Scale: DIAGNOS Passes Annual MDSAP Audit, Solidifying the Pathway to Approvals with Health Canada & FDA

Diagnos Inc. ("Diagnos" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence ( AI ), announces the successful completion of the annual surveillance external quality compliance audit under the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) performed in June of this year.

The audit confirmed full compliance across all operational and development processes, with no single non-conformities raised. This demonstrates Diagnos' strong commitment to quality, regulatory excellence, and continuous improvement.

Following this review, Intertek reissued the Company's certification with an updated scope reflecting Diagnos' Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) deployment model for its AI-assisted medical image-analysis platform. This evolution aligns the Company's quality framework with its expanding global strategy .

Yves-Stéphane Couture, COO of Diagnos, stated:

"This renewed certification demonstrates our readiness to scale our SaaS-based AI platform globally while maintaining the rigorous quality and compliance standards required by regulators. It's a strong signal to our partners and licensing bodies — Diagnos is accelerating the path to approvals with Health Canada, the FDA, and the SFDA . Our cloud deployment model allows us to deliver innovation faster, securely, and with measurable impact for healthcare providers."

"I would like to sincerely thank our Quality, Conformity, & Regulatory Affairs Specialist, Mr. Eric Boucher, and all Diagnos employees for their dedication throughout this process. Our clients expect our healthcare solutions to perform in compliance with the highest standards — and Diagnos continues to meet and exceed those expectations."

This successful audit strengthens Diagnos' position in ongoing regulatory submissions and supports its core mission which is centered on supporting Health Care Professionals (HCP) in early detection of critical health issues using Artificial Intelligence (AI) .

About MDSAP
MDSAP is a regulatory audit program of a medical device manufacturer's Quality management system. The program aims to reduce the number of audits a manufacturer undergoes by allowing a single annual audit to meet the regulatory needs of participating countries, which include assessing compliance with ISO 13485 and country-specific regulations.

About ISO 13485
ISO 13485 is the harmonized standard for Quality management system (QMS) in the medical device manufacturing industry. It outlines the requirements needed for organizations to establish a QMS that demonstrates the capability to consistently and safely deliver medical devices, and related services, as well as meeting customer and regulatory requirements.

About Diagnos
Diagnos is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Diagnos aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance Diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.Diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This press release contains forward-looking information. We cannot guarantee that the forward-looking information mentioned will prove to be accurate, as there may be a significant discrepancy between actual results or future events and those mentioned in this statement. Diagnos disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly covered by this caution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President Diagnos Inc. Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 alarente@Diagnos.ca

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

DiagnosADK:CCTSXV:ADKEmerging Tech Investing
ADK:CC
The Conversation (0)
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Related News

lithium investing

Saskatchewan Implements New Lithium Royalty

Copper Investing

BHP Invests Over AU$840 Million in Olympic Dam Operations Amidst Growing Copper Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Reports High-Grade Antimony Concentrate at Significantly Higher Grades than Comparable American Projects in Initial Metallurgical Test Work of Surface Samples from the Company's Desert Antimony Mine Project in California

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Future Production of 100% Antimony-Free Solar Glass in Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Ltd. Releases Q3 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Intersects 17.0 m at 3.87 g/t Au, Further Defining High-Grade Gold Mineralisation at its Kossou Gold Project

Copper Investing

Canada One Mining: Positioned for Significant Copper Discovery in  British Columbia