Unruly Studios has partnered with USTA New England to combine coding and active play in the organization's network of afterschool tennis programs. Kids in Massachusetts Rhode Island and New Hampshire are playing tennis and learning to code at the same time with the help of Unruly Splats . Invented by Boston -based Unruly Studios, Unruly Splats are programmable floor buttons that students stomp on to make them light ...

