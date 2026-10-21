Used EVs May Be More Reliable Than You Think. VinFast Is Making Them Easier to Buy

Studies are offering fresh evidence of the long-term durability of electric vehicles. For Canadian drivers considering a used EV, simpler mechanical systems, lower running costs and programs such as VinFast Certified Pre-Owned are making a compelling case.
Electric vehicles have been on the road for more than two decades, giving researchers an increasingly substantial body of real-world data to assess how they hold up over time. And the findings may surprise some drivers: studies suggest that as vehicles accumulate mileage, the simpler mechanical architecture of EVs can work increasingly in their favor.
It makes sense when you think about it. Unlike gasoline-powered vehicles, EVs do not require a conventional engine, multi-speed transmission or many of the associated components that need regular service. Fewer moving parts, fewer potential sources of mechanical wear.
Add in the potential savings on energy and routine maintenance, and a used EV begins to look like a particularly practical option for drivers seeking long-term value.
Built for the long run
There is also a growing body of real-world evidence supporting the longevity of EVs. A September 2026 UK study, drawing on 47.4 million annual vehicle safety inspections, found that higher-mileage EVs (having travelled approximately 145,000 to 193,000 km), were about 25% less likely to fail an inspection versus a gasoline car of the same age 1 .
Researchers at Hanoi University of Science and Technology reached a similarly encouraging conclusion after analyzing more than 5,600 electric and gasoline vehicles from VinFast and other mainstream brands. Their findings found that beyond the first 40,000 km, EVs experienced 15% to 25% fewer breakdowns than their gasoline counterparts 2 .
Together, these findings add to the case for considering a used EV on its individual merits rather than judging it by the odometer alone. They also highlight the value of understanding how a vehicle has been maintained throughout its life.
Simple habits that help your EV go the distance
Beyond the inherent simplicity of an electric drivetrain, the way an EV is driven and charged can also influence how well its battery performs over time.
Canadian fleet telematics company Geotab, headquartered in Ontario, has studied battery health across thousands of EVs operating in different markets. Its analysis of more than 22,700 vehicles identifies several practical considerations that can help owners support long-term battery health 3 .
Be mindful of frequent high-power fast charging.
DC fast charging is convenient, particularly on longer journeys. For everyday charging, using a home or workplace AC charger when practical can help reduce battery stress.
Consider prolonged exposure to extreme heat.
While EVs are designed to operate in a range of weather conditions, Geotab found that sustained exposure to hotter climates can accelerate battery degradation compared with milder conditions. Parking in shaded or covered areas during extended periods of hot weather can be a useful habit.
Keep charging habits practical.
There is no need to obsess over the battery percentage on every trip. Occasional charging to 100% or running the battery low is not inherently a major concern for most EV owners. The more important consideration is avoiding prolonged periods at extremely high or low states of charge. Owners should also follow their vehicle manufacturer's charging recommendations.
These are relatively straightforward habits, and none requires sacrificing the convenience that makes EV ownership appealing. With sensible charging practices and regular care, drivers can help their vehicles deliver reliable service for years to come.
Added confidence with VinFast Certified Pre-Owned
For Canadian buyers, the appeal of a used EV goes beyond the vehicle's underlying engineering. A well-documented history, verified condition and available warranty coverage can make the ownership proposition even stronger.
VinFast's Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program in Canada is a case in point, offering eligible used vehicles a comprehensive inspection and manufacturer-backed support. Before certification, each vehicle must undergo a 105-point inspection covering mechanical, electrical, battery and cosmetic components, including an assessment of the battery system against performance standards.
The process also includes a CARFAX vehicle history report, while factory-trained technicians recondition the vehicles using genuine VinFast parts.
Equally important is the continuity of warranty coverage. Eligible CPO vehicles retain the unused portion of VinFast's 10-year/200,000-km vehicle warranty, transferable to the next owner. The battery remains covered under the applicable warranty terms.
Beyond these protections, CPO owners receive 24/7 roadside assistance and continued access to over-the-air software updates throughout ownership.
A used EV can make the transition to electric driving more financially accessible, allowing buyers to enjoy the advantages of electric mobility at a potentially lower purchase price. As research continues to strengthen confidence in long-term EV durability, Certified Pre-Owned program like VinFast's provides additional reassurance thorough inspections, transparent vehicle histories and warranty support.
About VinFast
VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.
VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ca/en
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1 https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/sep/22/high-mileage-used-electric-cars-reliable-petrol-ev-mot
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2 https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2026/sep/22/high-mileage-used-electric-cars-reliable-petrol-ev-mot
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021859005/en/
Van Nguyen - vanthuy.nguyen@vinfastauto.com