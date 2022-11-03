Energy Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Uranium Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3WqshkN

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"As investor demand for Uranium companies continues to grow, we are excited to host a full day event dedicated to producers in this space," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

November 8 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM GTI Energy Ltd. OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR
10:30 AM Yellow Cake Plc OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
11:00 AM Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. OTCQB: PTUUF | TSXV: PTU
11:30 AM Laramide Resources Ltd. OTCQX: LMRXF | TSX: LAM
12:00 PM IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
12:30 PM Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
1:00 PM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
1:30 PM enCore Energy Corp. OTCQB: ENCUF | TSXV: EU
2:00 PM Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
2:30 PM Labrador Uranium Inc. OTCQB: LURAF | CSE: LUR
3:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
3:30 PM CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: CVVUF | TSXV: CVV
4:00 PM Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
4:30 PM Lotus Resources Limited OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences deliver leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


NexGen Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

 NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report ("the Report"), available online on the Company's website www.nexgenenergy.ca in the "Responsible Development" section. The Report highlights specific programs, initiatives, and organizational frameworks that NexGen has created or expanded upon to deliver as much positivity as possible for as many people as possible.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: "The principles of NexGen's approach to sustainability aren't dependent on the stage of our development – it's a focus that's embedded into our daily business decision making across the organization. The Report demonstrates seamless integration of sustainability across all areas of people and project development, execution and operations, and long-term strategic planning. It reflects NexGen's 'elite standards' approach to everything we do and is a great insight into the philosophy of how we've conducted our business since inception."

Global Atomic to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX:GLO, OTC:QX:GLATF, Frankfurt:G12) announced that Stephen Roman, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 2:00 pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Ur-Energy Releases 2022 Q3 Results and Announces the Promotion of Steve Hatten to Chief Operating Officer

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") has filed the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.govedgar.shtml and with Canadian securities authorities at www.sedar.com

John Cash, Ur-Energy CEO, said, "We continue to steadily advance construction and drilling at our Lost Creek Mine in preparation for a ramp up as we seek to layer in additional sales contracts. U.S. and international support for nuclear power continues to strengthen as countries recognize the carbon-free attributes of reliable nuclear power and increasingly desire to be energy independent.

Valor Resources

Valor Resources Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Valor Resources

September 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Outstanding exploration results confirm the world-class pedigree of Valor’s uranium assets in Canada and copper-silver assets in Peru

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX:VAL) is an exploration company dedicated to creating shareholder value through acquisitions and exploration activities. The Company is focused on two key commodities, copper and uranium, as outlined below, in Peru and Canada.
Toro Energy

Quarterly Activities Report For Period Ending 30 September 2022

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) (‘the Company’ or ‘Toro’) is pleased to provide the following review of activities for the three months ended 30 September 2022.
