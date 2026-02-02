New Age Metals Releases Sustainability Report for 2024-2025

(TheNewswire)
February 2nd, 2026 - TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario - New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM; OTCQB: NMTLF; FSE: P7J.F) ("NAM" or "Company") is pleased to announce its ESG/Sustainability Report for the year 2024-2025. The scope of this Report encompasses NAM's newly acquired Newfoundland and Labrador Au-Sb properties (Nfld Au-Sb Properties) and Alaska Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project.
NAM's ESG/Sustainability Report is now available under the ESG tab on its corporate website.
HIGHLIGHTS:
The report is based on frameworks outlined by both TCFD (Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures) and SASB (Sustainability Accounting Standards Board). This action was completed to ensure that the report aligns with important and industry best practice.
Exploration activities during the reporting period were limited to reconnaissance field visits and surface sampling. Fuel use associated with these activities was minimal and considered immaterial to the Company's overall emissions profile. Accordingly, no detailed Scope 1 emissions quantification was undertaken for the period.
Similarly, no water was sourced from any water sources.
Ongoing community engagement with the Temagami, Nipissing, and Sagkeeng First Nations continued, including regular coordination meetings, Chief and Council discussions, Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), and the completion of archaeological, land-use, and other baseline surveys.
Harry Barr, Chairman and CEO of NAM commented, "On behalf of the management team and Board of Directors, I am pleased to provide an update on the key milestones achieved to date in 2026, as well as the goals and priorities for New Age Metals (NAM) for the remainder of the year.
Since NAM's inception, our approach has been grounded in identifying and engaging with all key stakeholders before advancing any project, particularly those connected to the environmental and social landscape of the regions in which we operate. To that end, we have made substantial investments in stakeholder outreach and have maintained direct, ongoing engagement with First Nations, local communities, and other custodians surrounding our properties.
At NAM, we firmly believe that while a project's success may be measured through its economic performance and financial outcomes, the long-term sustainability of that success depends on a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. This commitment not only strengthens our projects but also provides the foundation for meaningful partnerships and the enduring social license to operate.
The Company aims to ensure that we are actively communicating with investors and other stakeholders to the best of our abilities, and we want you to know that we are available to answer any questions or concerns."
NAM understands the importance of these ESG reports and the visibility, transparency, and affirmation they provide to environmental, social, and governance issues arising from its operations, which is imperative across the industry. As it has done in the past, NAM will include disbursement of such reports as an annual target and will ensure to involve all stakeholders and communities as much as possible.
New Age Metals is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of critical green metal projects in North America. The Company has three divisions: a Platinum Group Element division, a Lithium/Rare Metals division, an Antimony-Gold Division as well as an investment in MetalQuest Mining's (TSXV:MQM | OTC:MQMIF) high purity Lac Otelnuk Iron Project.
The PGM Division includes the 100% owned, multi-million-ounce, district-scale River Valley Project, one of North America's largest undeveloped Platinum Group Element Projects, situated 100 km by road east of Sudbury, Ontario. In addition to River Valley, NAM owns 100% of the Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska. Most recent PGM announcement: https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-prepares-its-platinum-group-metals-division-to-launch/.
New Age Metals' Antimony–Gold division is located in Newfoundland and comprises a 20,950-hectare land package across 11 non-contiguous properties. Six of these properties are situated in the St. Alban's area, along Canstar's Swanger and Little River mineralized trends. The remaining five properties are strategically positioned along the same regional geological trend as the past-producing Beaver Brook Antimony Mine and are also located near New Found Gold's Queensway South Gold Project.
Management has completed Phase 1 exploration and has now finished Phase 2 fieldwork. The Phase 2 program successfully delineated multiple gold–antimony (Au–Sb) trends, and the Company is currently planning follow-up exploration while awaiting additional assay results. These results will be used to guide exploration targeting and program planning for 2026 and beyond. Most recent releases: https://newagemetals.com/axiom-exploration-group-initiates-xcite-helicopter-borne-tdem-survey-over-nams-sentinel-antimony-property-newfoundland-nam-monitors-fintech-solutions-to-enhance-market-transparency/
https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-samples-high-grade-antimony-gold-silver-and-lead-at-st-albans-newfoundland-and-starts-phase-2-exploration
On January 21st 2026, New Age Metals announced the successful aquisiton of the Northern Sheild PGM-Copper-Nickel Project located in Ontario's Ring of Fire Region, located within the Fishtrap Lake Intrusive Complex in Northern Ontario, Canada. This acquisition represents a first step in NAM's expanding Ring of Fire strategy.
The Bonanza Ridge Gold and Critical Metals Project has been significantly expanded with the option agreements for the Lavender Lake and South Gibi Lake properties, adding a combined ~5,216 hectares (~12,889 acres) of prospective ground in the Kenora Gold District of northwestern Ontario. These properties, located about 25 km southeast of Kenora, are strategically positioned along a favourable structural corridor adjacent to NAM's flagship Bonanza Gold Property, and host known gold and copper occurrences with minimal modern exploration to date. The consolidated portfolio now comprises approximately 8,500 hectares of contiguous land within an emerging gold and critical metals jurisdiction, providing substantial opportunities for follow-up field work, structural modeling, target generation, and future drill campaigns. Recent announcement:https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-expands-bonanza-ridge-gold-andcritical-metals-project-strategic-acquisition-oflavender-lake-south-gibi-lake-properties/.
The Company is establishing a Kenora, Ontario based field operations hub to support exploration activities across Northwestern Ontario and Eastern Manitoba. The proposed facility would provide centralized logistical, technical, and administrative support for regional exploration programs and is expected to improve field efficiency and coordination.
The Company's Lithium Division is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, where the Company is exploring hard rock lithium and various rare elements such as tantalum, rubidium, and cesium. NAM is developing its lithium division in conjunction with its Farm-in/Joint Venture agreement with Mineral Resources Ltd. ("MinRes"), one of the world's largest lithium producers. A minimum budget to maintain the Projects has been approved by Mineral Resources Ltd for May 2025 to April 2026. Management is currently working on providing Mineral Resources, a go forward exploration program for spring, summer, and fall 2026.
In April 2024, a $1.5M NSERC Alliance grant was awarded to a collaboration led by the University of Manitoba (Drs. Fayek and Camacho), with academic partners from Lakehead University (Dr. Hollings) and industry partners including New Age Metals and Grid Metals. This research is focused on advancing Canada's critical metals sector, with New Age Metals' portion targeting its Bird River lithium properties. The 2025 work included core sampling and field visits. The project will likely extend beyond the original 3-year term, due to its delayed start. The parties involved in this grant plan to meet over the next 60 days and will announce our plans for 2026 and beyond.
New Age Metals Inc. is supporting a successful $180K Mitacs research grant, awarded in 2023, through its $90K contribution (already accounted for and paid under the Mineral Resources joint venture). This academic partnership with the University of New Brunswick and the University of British Columbia is focused on understanding the origin and controls of lithium pegmatite mineralization in the Cat Lake–Winnipeg River field. MSc and post-doctoral research programs have recently been completed, and the Company is reviewing the results with the academic institutions to assess how the findings may be incorporated into future exploration programs. This collaboration provides access to top-tier scientific expertise and equipment, significantly reducing analysis costs and adding long-term value to the project.
The Company is actively seeking an option/joint venture partner for our and its road-accessible Genesis PGM-Cu-Ni Project in Alaska and results from our Summer/Fall Program are expected by the end of the year. Recent announcement: https://newagemetals.com/new-age-metals-completes-summer-2025-exploration-program-on-the-genesis-pgm-cu-ni-project-alaska/ .
On August 6, 2025, New Age Metals announced an additional investment in a 4th critical metal. NAM currently owns approximately 9.63% and holds warrants that, if exercised with today's issued and outstanding shares of MQM, would bring NAM to a 14.6% interest in MetalQuest Mining inc.
MetalQuest Mining inc. is developing one of North Americas largest iron projects, where approximately $120 million has been spent on the project. For more information, please visit MetalQuestMining.com . High-purity iron became a critical metal Federally in Canada and in the Provinces of Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador in 2024. In the summer of 2025, MQM contracted AtkinsRealis, an international engineering company, to complete a GAP Analysis on the Lac Otelnuk Project and its 2015 Feasibility Study. Results are expected in Q1 2026.
MetalQuest Mining has secured the ROF-1 Project, a district-scale critical minerals land package in Ontario's Ring of Fire totaling 1,034 claim cells (~20,800 hectares). The Ring of Fire is one of Canada's most important emerging critical minerals districts, supported by growing infrastructure and government attention as the region advances toward potential development. ROF-1 Project is located approximately 10 km from major nearby deposits and has identified exploration potential for VMS-style mineralization and multiple untested target corridors based on historic work and technical review. This acquisition represents MetalQuest's first step in building a broader multi-project Ring of Fire strategy, with the Company continuing to review additional opportunities in the region.
Management is currently aggressively seeking new mineral acquisition opportunities on an international scale. Our philosophy is to be a project generator with the objective of optioning our projects with major and junior mining companies through to production.
Investors are invited to visit the New Age Metals website at www.newagemetals.com where they can review the company and its corporate activities.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Harry Barr"
Harry G. Barr
Chairman and CEO
