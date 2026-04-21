Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Uranium American Resources, Inc. Completes Definitive Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Jag Minerals Pty Ltd.

Highlights

  • UARI has satisfied all conditions to acquire 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which has a 100% interest in JAG Minerals US Inc.; and

  • Acquisition includes three projects located in West Central USA known for historic production of Uranium/Vanadium.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Uranium American Resources, Inc. (OTCID:UARI or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that it has completed all the preconditions to the share purchase agreement and has acquired 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which holds 100% of the shares of JAG Minerals USA Inc. ("JAG US"). The transaction was amended to allow for the cash portion of the transaction to be settled with a four month note payable to the JAG Minerals Ptd Ltd shareholders. The notes are in the aggregate principal amount of US$2.0 million and carry a 14% PIK interest rate. These notes will allow the Company to complete its previously announced financing.

The finalization of this acquisition allows the Company to accelerate development of the twenty (20) historic high-grade Vanadium/Uranium mine locations in Montrose County, Colorado and San Juan County, Utah.

To facilitate this completion, UARI has over the course of the last twelve months:

  • Completed a detailed desktop review of the mining and geological records for the Stateline properties in Colorado;

  • Undertaken a successful radiation survey at the Sky properties in Wyoming with two new areas to the North and South of Sky; and

  • Restructured the majority of the Company's convertible loan note holders enabling the Company to complete project financing.

UARI CEO William Hunter stated, "The Company has worked hard over the last 12 months to complete this acquisition against a backdrop of global financial uncertainty. We have mapped out the next steps to accelerate development of the State Line historic mines, advancing our short-term producing plan that will create value for the Company's shareholders. These plans include commencing geophysical and permitting work on the Company's State Line Projects in the near term. This work will allow us to advance these important projects toward production. In addition, the uranium markets are seeing historic tailwinds with spot prices around US$85.00/lb. You can see the positive nature of this acquisition reflected in our stock price, which has risen significantly since the initial announcement of this transaction."

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter
CEO, Uranium American Resources, Inc.
M: +1 203 856 7285
E: bhunter@uraniumamericanresources.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include statements regarding the acquisition described herein (the "Transaction") including but not limited to expected benefits and outcomes, operational and financial performance, timelines, resource and reserve estimates, commodity prices, and other future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "schedule", "should", "will", "would", or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections of management as at the date of this press release and are subject to known and unknown risks that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law (including the ASX Listing Rules and the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)), the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are provided for the purpose of giving information about the Transaction and its expected effects and are not guarantees of future performance. Nothing in this press release constitutes, or should be relied upon as, financial product advice, investment advice or a recommendation to acquire or dispose of securities.

SOURCE: Uranium American Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Uranium American ResourcesUARIOTCBB:UARIenergy investing
UARI
The Conversation (0)
Uranium American Resources

Uranium American Resources: Accelerating Key Uranium Assets in the USA

Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...

QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond

QMX Gold Corporation ("QMX" or the "Company") (TSX:V:QMX) is pleased to report results from the ongoing deep exploration drilling program on the Bonnefond deposit (Table 1). Drill hole 17315-20-155 (Figure 1) was completed as part of a series of drill holes testing the potential of the deeper... Keep Reading...
Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project and Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Aventis Energy Inc. ("Aventis" or the "Company") (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo" or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern Saskatchewan (Please see Figure... Keep Reading...
Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Intersects Anomalous Radioactivity in Multiple Drill Holes at the Corvo Uranium Project; Concludes Inaugural Drill Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling activities have been completed at the Company's Corvo Uranium Project ("Corvo", or the "Project") located near Wollaston Lake in northeastern... Keep Reading...
Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

Coelacanth Energy Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to C$80M

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI,OTC:CEIEF) (the "Company" or "Coelacanth") is pleased to announce that due to strong demand, it has entered into an agreement to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal public offering of common shares with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by... Keep Reading...
American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Expands its Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin as Company Secures Strategically Located Uranium Mineral Rights and Stakes Additional Mining Claims

American Uranium Ltd. (ASX: AMU,OTC:AMUIF; OTCQB: AMUIF) announced it has secured approximately 1,040 acres of new mineral rights at the company's Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The company expanded its land position at the project with additional uranium... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CEI

Trading resumes in: Company: Coelacanth Energy Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: CEIAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:00 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim Staking

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Lo Herma Expands with New Mineral Rights and Claim StakingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

Excalibur Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Spyglass Ridge

Related News

gold investing

Has Gold Production Peaked?

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

cleantech investing

CHARBONE Advances Strategic Expansion in Malaysia and Confirms Intent to Participate and Operate in Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

cleantech investing

CHARBONE poursuit son expansion strategique en Malaisie et confirme son intention de participer et d'operer dans Green Hydrogen ASIAPAC

precious metals investing

Excalibur Metals Commences Maiden Drilling Program at Spyglass Ridge

base metals investing

Sun Summit Announces Filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District, B.C.

battery metals investing

Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West