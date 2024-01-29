Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) ("Ur-Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on 2023 Q4 and Year-end uranium sales and production operations at Lost Creek

Lost Creek Production Operations

Ramp-up at Lost Creek in 2023 led to operation of the first two new header houses in Mine Unit 2 (MU2). Our Q4 production figures reflect the progress made in wellfield operations: in 2023, we captured approximately 103,487 pounds U3O8, of which 68,448 pounds U3O8 were captured in Q4. The average production grade in Q4 was 93.9 mg/l.

Wellfield development continues with header house-specific wells being completed. All delineation drilling throughout the remaining eight planned production areas in MU2 is finished. We have 11 drill rigs onsite with plans to mobilize additional rigs in the coming weeks.

As previously disclosed, the restart at Lost Creek encountered challenges. Commissioning new production areas and recommissioning plant operations, not unexpectedly, come with unique start-up issues. The recovery of U3O8 in MU2 and the restart of plant operations have been no exception. As the plant was being recommissioned, we encountered equipment issues that temporarily reduced plant throughput. The equipment issues have been or are being addressed, and plant operations will be returning to anticipated production rates.

The staffing of Lost Creek's current 65+ onsite positions is complete, and we are experiencing greater retention, which fosters more thorough training. We are seeing steady improvement in production activities as our growing core staff have more time on the job. The Wyoming labor market has similarly affected our contractors. Certain labor and contractor/vendor challenges may continue.

While the record-setting winter of 2022-2023 is behind us, the ways in which it affected our recruitment, training and restart of operations continue to be felt, but are being overcome. More positively, conditions to date this winter have permitted construction and development activities to progress without significant hindrance or weather delay.

We have benefitted from our advance ordering and recycling of equipment at Lost Creek while supply chain disruption continues to be a global industry issue. We will continue to order equipment and materials well in advance and remain aware of fluctuating lead times for critical items.

John Cash, Ur-Energy's CEO and Chairman of the Board stated, "The world has finally recognized the critical role nuclear energy plays in providing baseload power to support energy security and decarbonization goals. We are pleased to be one of the few publicly traded companies that is commercially mining uranium and expanding our production capacity to sell into a rapidly expanding market. The foresight of our directors and years of hard work by our staff have put us in this unique position and we are excited to continue advancing production in the great State of Wyoming."

Sales of Uranium and Sales Agreements

During 2023, we sold 280,000 pounds U3O8 from existing inventory for $17.3 million. At December 31, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $59.7 million. Our sales in 2024 are projected at 570,000 pounds U3O8 into contracts that were put in place in 2022 when the long-term price was well below $60 per pound. We look forward to delivering our product into these commitments from existing inventory and new production.

As disclosed in Q4, we are advancing agreements to signature with three companies in the global nuclear industry for additional sales commitments over a five-year period beginning in 2026, with an option under one agreement for the buyer to extend its purchase commitments for three additional years, until 2033. (See October 19, 2023 Ur-Energy News Release).

Shirley Basin Project

As announced in October 2023, we are advancing Shirley Basin toward construction and operations. While a "go" decision has not been made, procurement of long-lead items for the Shirley Basin Project has been initiated and detailed planning for other development and construction activities is in progress. We currently estimate it will take approximately 24 months to complete procurement, development, and construction activities of the satellite facility and its associated first mine unit to initiate production following a "go" decision. This estimate is based on the longer lead times we are seeing for critical equipment; especially for electrical equipment. Shirley Basin is fully permitted and construction ready with a licensed wellfield capacity of one million pounds U3O8 per year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‑Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‑Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‑Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO & President
720-981-4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding events or conditions that may occur in the future (e.g., the ability to continue with our ramp-up of compliant production operations at Lost Creek in a safe and timely manner; whether current staffing and contractors, including drillers, at Lost Creek are at sufficient levels and retention and training continue to improve; what effects winter weather conditions will have on operations; our ability to timely deliver into our sales commitments; whether all pending contracts for sales will be completed and when we will secure additional sales agreements; whether we will encounter supply chain delays; the timing for a ‘go' decision for construction and operation of Shirley Basin, and the timing to complete the buildout) and are based on current expectations that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, inherently involve a number of significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans," "expects," "does not expect," "is expected," "is likely," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "does not anticipate," or "believes," or variations of the foregoing, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "might" or "will be taken," "occur," "be achieved" or "have the potential to." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements express or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; failure to establish estimated resources and reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; production rates, methods and amounts varying from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in development and other factors described in the public filings made by the Company at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date hereof and Ur-Energy disclaims any intent or obligation to update them or revise them to reflect any change in circumstances or in management's beliefs, expectations or opinions that occur in the future.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



Elevate Uranium

Quarterly Activities Report – December 2023

Elevate Uranium Ltd (ASX: EL8) (“Elevate Uranium” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Global Atomic Clarifies Niger's Suspension of New Mining Permits

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is issuing this clarification notice to ease concerns raised by some of its shareholders about a recent announcement by the Mines Ministry in the Republic of Niger to suspend grants of new permits.

Global Atomic Corporation (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

The original notification by the Mines Ministry addresses concerns, that not all the gold mined by the large number of small-scale artisanal miners in the country, is being legally declared to the government.

This announcement neither affects Global Atomic's SOMIDA subsidiary, which operates the Dasa Mine, nor any other mines or development projects in the nation's uranium mining sector. As previously reported the Dasa Mine mining permit was granted at the end of 2020 in accordance with Niger's Mining Code and is not under review.

The following statement was subsequently issued in French by the country's ruling party, the CNSP:

"The Niger government suspends the granting of new mining rights until further notice.

This decision follows the recent seizure at Addis Ababa airport of undeclared gold bullion worth tens of billions of CFA francs that was to be exported to Dubai .

In recent years, Niger has embarked on an ambitious policy of granting mining licenses, with 116 exploration licenses awarded between 2015 and 2020, representing 124 billion FCFA in potential investment.

This temporary suspension of new permits is intended to take stock of mining rights already granted, and to combat illegal trafficking of the country's mineral resources.

This decision comes at a time when Niger is seeking to maximize the benefits of its mineral wealth for national development."

Renewal of Exploration Permits

In separate news, Global Atomic has received verbal confirmation of the renewal of exploration permits for the Adrar Emoles 3 ("AE3") and Adrar Emoles 4 areas. The Dasa Mine operates in the AE3 property. The exploration permit renewals for the Tin Negoran areas are expected soon, pending the receipt of formal notice from the Mines Ministry.

Acceleration of Warrants

The Company also announced the accelerated expiry provisions of the common share purchase warrants issued in connection with the December 2023 Private Placement have been activated. The warrants are exercisable at $3.00 per common share and now expire February 26, 2024 , instead of December 22, 2024 .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production. Go to www.globalatomiccorp.com for the latest photos and videos from Management's January 2024 site visit.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production. The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates yellowcake delivery to utilities to commence in 2026. Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomic's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to: statements with respect to completion of any proposed financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds on satisfactory terms to the Company; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the completion and timing of the MRE; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; impacts of third-parties and Government policies on the Company's operations; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

Global Atomic - TSX30 - OTC (CNW Group/Global Atomic Corporation)

SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c9516.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ATHA ENERGY PROVIDES UPDATES TO TRANSACTIONS WITH 92 ENERGY AND LATITUDE URANIUM,AND ANNOUNCES APPLICATION FOR LISTING ON TSXV

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

ATHA Energy Corp. (CSE: SASK) (FRA: X5U) (OTCQB: SASKF) (" ATHA ") is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced proposed acquisition transactions (together, the " Transactions ") with Latitude Uranium Inc. (CSE: LUR) (" Latitude ") and 92 Energy Limited (ASX: 92E) (" 92E ") further to its press release dated December 7, 2023 .

Grounded Lithium Closes Earn-in Agreement with Denison Mines

 (TSXV: GRD) (OTCQB: GRDAF) Grounded Lithium Corp. (" GLC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that we have obtained consents, from shareholders holding over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company, in respect of the previously announced definitive agreement (the " Agreement ") with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (" Denison "). The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the transaction.

Grounded Lithium Logo (CNW Group/Grounded Lithium Corp)

With all approvals obtained, the earn-in option granted by the Agreement is effective as of January 24, 2024 . As communicated in the January 16, 2024 press release, the 5% gross over riding royalty (" GORR ") sold to Denison is now reduced to 2%. The GORR will be eliminated in its entirety on the earlier of: (i) the date that Denison completes the first earn-in option under the Agreement; and (ii) the date that is fifteen (15) months after date of the Agreement unless Denison elects to forfeit its rights to exercise an earn-in option prior thereto.

Conference Call Playback Details

The Company recorded a conference call on January 16, 2024 describing the transaction, a playback of which can be found at the following url:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/658855672

About Denison Mines Corp.

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan . In mid-2023, a Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River's Phoenix deposit as an ISR mining operation, and an update to the previously prepared PFS was completed for Wheeler River's Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation. Based on the respective studies, both deposits have the potential to be competitive with the lowest cost uranium mining operations in the world. Permitting efforts for the planned Phoenix ISR operation commenced in 2019 and have advanced significantly, with licensing in progress and a draft Environmental Impact Statement submitted for regulatory and public review in October 2022 .

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which owns several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 67.41% interest in the THT and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU ( Canada ) Exploration Company, Ltd (" JCU "), Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada , including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 285,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

About Grounded Lithium Corp.

GLC is a publicly traded lithium brine exploration and development company that controls approximately 1.0 million metric tonnes of Measured & Indicated lithium carbonate equivalent mineral resource and approximately 3.2 million metric tonnes of Inferred lithium carbonate equivalent resource over our focused land holdings in Southwest Saskatchewan as per the Company's updated PEA. The updated PEA, titled " NI 43-101 Technical Report: Preliminary Economic Assessment Kindersley Lithium Project – Phase 1 Update " dated November 7, 2023 and effective as of June 30, 2023 , reports a Phase 1 NPV 8 after-tax of US$1.0 billion with an after-tax IRR of 48.5%. GLC's multi-faceted business model involves the consolidation, delineation, exploitation and ultimately development of our opportunity base to fulfill our vision to build a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition shift. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/ .

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Doug Ashton , P.Eng., Alexey Romanov , P. Geo., Meghan Klein , P. Eng., Dean Quirk , P.Eng., Jeffrey Weiss , P.Eng., Chad Hitchings ., P.L. Eng., and Michael Munteanu , P.Eng., each of whom is a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. The opinions, forecasts, projections and statements about future events of results, are forward looking information, forward-looking statements or financial outlooks (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") under the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are made as of the date of this press release and the fact that this press release remains available does not constitute a representation by GLC that the Company believes these forward-looking statements continue to be true as of any subsequent date. Although GLC believes that the assumptions underlying, and expectations reflected in, these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to the advancement of the Pilot and the timing thereof, GLC's expectation of the funding required for the Pilot; Denison's funding to the Company, the timing and amount thereof and the use of proceeds from such funding; activities necessary to drive the overall KLP value; ; and GLC's vision of becoming a best-in-class, environmentally responsible, Canadian lithium producer supporting the global energy transition.

Among the important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are: GLC's expectation that our operations will be in Western Canada , unexpected problems can arise due to technical difficulties and operational difficulties which impact the production, transport or sale of our products; geographic and weather conditions can impact the production; the risk that current global economic and credit conditions may impact commodity prices and consumption more than GLC currently predicts; the failure to obtain financing on reasonable terms; the risk that unexpected delays and difficulties in developing currently owned properties may occur; the failure of drilling to result in commercial projects; unexpected delays due to the limited availability of drilling equipment and personnel; and the other risk factors detailed from time to time in GLC's periodic reports. GLC's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grounded-lithium-closes-earn-in-agreement-with-denison-mines-302044224.html

SOURCE Grounded Lithium Corp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/25/c7924.html

Orano Canada and Denison Announce JV Approval to Restart McClean Lake Mining Operations

Denison Mines logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano Canada"), and Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN), as joint-venture partners in the McClean Lake Joint Venture ("MLJV"), are pleased to announce that the MLJV has approved a restart of uranium mining operations using the joint venture's patented Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction ("SABRE") mining method. Orano Canada owns a 77.5% interest and is the operator of the MLJV and Denison owns a 22.5% interest. View PDF version

GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, December Quarter 2023

GTI Energy Ltd (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the December quarter.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project

NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

Do Canadians Actually Trust a Groundhog Day Forecast? NorthStar Bets Reveals National Poll Findings and Insights

×