Updated Commercial Development Plan for North America’s First Lithium Brine Production Facility
Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX: AZL, AZLO, OTC: AZLAF) (“Arizona Lithium”, “AZL” or “the Company”), a company focused on the sustainable development of two large lithium development projects in North America, the Prairie Lithium Project (“Prairie”) and the Big Sandy Lithium Project (“Big Sandy”), is pleased to provide a progress update for the commercial scale proof of concept facility at Pad #1 and further outlay the development plan for the Prairie Project. The Prairie Project will be put into production across three phases of development. Phases I, II, and III represent the methodical steps being taken to cost-effectively bring the project into production while minimising the risk associated with commercialising a first-of-its-kind process.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Updated strategic phased development plan has been implemented for the Prairie Lithium Project.
- Phase I will see the Prairie Lithium Project go into production at Pad #1 using a commercial-scale DLE unit capable of producing 150tpa of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE).
- To get into production, only AUD35m (USD22m) required to spend on Phase 1 CAPEX.
- Non-dilutive capital initiatives currently being considered with multiple potential strategic partners completing extensive due diligence on the Prairie Lithium Project, in addition to existing Government grants and loans being considered as well as traditional debt financing solutions.
- First commercial production marks the first Company in North America to reach this milestone.
- De-risking by a commercial scale proof of concept allows production to be increased by rapid replication of the process at Pad #1.
- Construction work will commence at Pad #1 in Q2 2025.
- Phase 2 will immediately expand the facility with additional commercial-scale DLE units. Additional units can be rapidly deployed to increase production at Pad #1. Phase III will see the Pad design replicated across the already drilled and de-risked Pad #2, and Pad #3. Additional Pad locations are also being finalised in 2025.
- Grey Owl Engineering has been engaged for facility engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). Grey Owl is a leading Western Canadian oil & gas facilities engineering company.
- The Prairie Lithium Project in Canada is perfectly positioned to feed battery-grade lithium carbonate into the mature Asian battery market. Battery-grade samples produced from the Prairie project are currently being distributed and tested in Asia.1
Phase I will see the project go into production at Pad #1 using a commercial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) unit capable of producing 150 Tonnes Per Annum (“TPA”) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (“LCE”). The lithium produced will be used to de-risk end market opportunities where battery-grade samples are currently being tested by interested groups in Asia. Phase I will process brine at a rate of approximately 1,000m3 per day. It is critical to process raw brine at this commercial scale to de-risk the temperature, pressure and chemical constituents of the brine while feeding a commercial scale DLE unit 24 hours per day, 7 days a week. A video rendering of Phase I at Pad #1 has been prepared and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/mUNExsUBjfo
This will represent one of the world's largest DLE facilities and provide the guidance required to scale up production cost-effectively across the Prairie Project shortly thereafter. Upon commissioning and operating at this scale, the Company will have significantly de-risked the process and proceed to Phase II.
Phase II will see the immediate expansion of production on Pad #1. Phase II expansion will highlight the benefits of modularised scale-up as additional commercial-scale DLE units will be rapidly deployed. Additional wells will also be drilled to maximise production from Pad #1.
Phase III will see the replication of the wells and facility at Pad #1, applied to Pad #2, Pad #3 and additional Pads that are currently being identified.
Figure 1: Rendering of site layout and facility for Phase I at Pad #1
Arizona Lithium Managing Director, Paul Lloyd, commented:“We are excited to share additional details about our plans for the Prairie Project. In 2023, a PFS was released that highlighted lithium production across three pad locations from the Prairie Project. In 2024, we partnered with three landowners to secure the three pad locations and immediately went to work permitting and clearing the ground for the pads. A major drilling program was then executed across those three pads, which significantly de-risked the project and put us in a position to continue development toward production. 2025 will be a year of facility construction and commissioning Phase I at Pad #1. Our phased development plan clearly articulates how we will continue to de-risk and develop the project. Modularisation allows rapid and cost-effective scale-up to increase production in Phase II and III.”
About the Prairie Lithium Project
AZL’s Prairie Lithium Project is located in the Williston Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. Located in one of the world’s top mining friendly jurisdictions, the project has easy access to key infrastructure including electricity, natural gas, fresh water, paved highways, and railroads. The project also aims to have strong environmental credentials, with Arizona Lithium targeting to use less freshwater, land and waste, aligning with the Company’s sustainable approach to lithium development.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Arizona Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 31 December 2024
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide its Activities Report for the quarter ending on 31 December 2024 (“the Quarter”).
Highlights
- Completion of the Strategic Investment from Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited
- Lodgement of a Revised Mine Management Plan (MMP) for Wonarah DSO Operations
- Completion of Dry Season Ecology Survey at Wonarah
- Development Pathway - Wonarah Project
- Commencement of regional Aeromagnetic Survey at Jundee South
Completion of the Strategic Investment from Hebang
During the Quarter, Avenira completed the Strategic 2 Tranche Investment from its largest shareholder Hebang Biotechnology (Hong Kong) Investment Limited (“Hebang”), being a wholly- owned subsidiary of Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Limited (SHSE:603077) (“Sichuan Hebang”)1. The investment comprised:
- A$4.5 million 2-tranche Placement at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share, with Tranche 2 subject to shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals.
- Tranche 1 Placement (“Tranche 1”): A$1.7 million through the issue of 285,000,000 shares, at an issue price of $0.006 per new share (completed in August 2024).
- Tranche 2 placement (“Tranche 2”): A$2.79 million through the issue of 465,000,000 shares at an issue price of $0.006 per new share, approved by shareholders on 29 November 2024
As of the end of the quarter, funds received from Tranche 2 had been used to repay a $2.79m unsecured loan facility from Hebang.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present this Quarterly Activities Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024, as well as activities up to the date of this release.
Highlights
- Phase 1 operational works at HMW continue, with Galan being one of a few lithium companies in a position to move towards production due to the low- cost, high-grade nature of the project
- Approximately 7,900 inventory LCE tonnes in the evaporation ponds. Lithium grades, flow and evaporation rates in line with Phase 1 DFS
- Phase 2 HMW Mining Permit granted, securing the pathway for Galan’s continued development at HMW at an efficient commercial scale up to 21,000 tpa LCE
- Independent benchmarking highlights HMW as being within the first quartile of the lithium industry AISC cost curve (1)
- Candelas Mineral Resource upgrade provides Galan with total resources of 9.5 Mt LCE
- Galan now placed within the global top 10 of lithium construction and production projects (by LCE mineral resource)(2)
- Cash and liquid assets of A$3.6m at the end of the quarter. Chemphys placement funds of US$3 million received in January 2025; financing and offtake discussions progressing
Galan’s focus remains on its ongoing operational works at, and funding solutions for, the Company’s 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in the Catamarca Province of Argentina.
The Company continues its phased development strategy at HMW and continues to work towards first production as a priority.
Commenting on the update, Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, said:
“The 2025 year has started very positively for Galan as we continue to move towards initial Phase 1 production at HMW. With significant operational progress having already been made at the project, our focus is on securing the required offtake and funding to put HMW into production. The finalisation of the US$3m placement to Chemphys provides the runway to get to this point.
At Candelas we have been able to announce an increased Mineral Resource Estimate, which now places our HMW assets, by resource, in the top ten lithium construction and production projects globally.
To achieve all this at a time when the lithium industry world-wide is facing considerable headwinds and where other projects are stalled or being wound back is testament to the quality of HMW and its high- grade, low-cost resource. We are looking forward to the rest of 2025 with considerable enthusiasm.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 31 December 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acquired the granted exploration licence L-2797 (“License”) which lies within the broader Rae Copper region, Nunavut, Canada and covers the historical Danvers copper deposit (“Danvers”). Acquisition of this licence bolsters the already impressive and prospective Rae Copper Project portfolio.
- Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
- During of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by the Company’s strategic advisor, Mr John Hancock, at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
- Post quarter end, the Company received approvals from the Nunavut Impact Review Board, its Class A Land Use Permit granted by the Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and Class B Water Licence from the Nunavut Water Board. Receipt of these approvals provides the Company with all required permits for its maiden drilling program scheduled to commence in March 2025.
- Aurora Geosciences, experts in northern exploration, geology, and geophysics have been contracted to support the maiden drilling campaign at Rae in March 2025.
Danvers Copper Deposit
- Highlights from the 1960’s resource drilling included:
- 39.40m @ 4.9% Cu from 60.3m (S-57)
- 47.10m @ 3.2% Cu from 42.2m (S-24)
- 35.40m @ 3.2% Cu from 21.0m (S-21)
- 27.5m @ 4.0% Cu from 76.7m (S-63)
- 38.1m @ 2.8% Cu from 63.4m (S-73)
- 31.4m @ 3.3% Cu from 15.2m (S-20)
- 44.8m @ 2.2% Cu from 55.8m (S-18)
- Follow up drilling in 2003 & 2005 focused mainly on expanding the known mineralised envelope which starts at surface and has dimensions of approximately 550m(L) x 200m(W) x 150m(D). Results confirmed mineralisation remains open in all directions presenting potential for further exploration success, highlights include:
- 72.70m @ 1.6% Cu from 27m (2003-47-2)
- 56.39m @ 1.5% Cu from 47m (2003-47-1)
- 98.05m @ 0.9% Cu from 66m (2003-47-3)
- 52.88m @ 1.2% Cu from 177m (2005-47-7)
- The previously reported work and studies undertaken on the Licence will be verified by the Company as quickly as reasonably possible, with proposed work focused on drilling being planned for 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rae Copper Project fully permitted for drilling
Hulk and Danvers targets will be priority as part of the maiden campaign
White Cliff Minerals Limited (“WCN” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Rae Copper Project, Nunavut (the “Project”) has now received the remaining permits and approvals required to commence drilling activities. The maiden drilling campaign will follow up high priority targets that were generated during the successful field campaign at the Rae Copper Project during 2024, where copper rock chips returned remarkable assays, with results exceeding 60% Copper (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).
- Type B Water Licence issued by the Nunavut Water Board allowing activities to occur for an initial period of seven (7) years
- The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted allowing drilling activities to commence during March 2025
- Updates on drill targeting, contractor selection, and mobilisation will be provided in the coming weeks
“It is pleasing to see the approval from the Nunavut Water Board occur so swiftly, and some four or so weeks ahead of our planned schedule. The Rae Copper Project is now fully permitted with drilling activities planned to commence during March.
Our initial campaign will focus on targets within the highly prospective Hulk Sedimentary prospect and the Danvers project area. Over the coming weeks, we aim to finalise contractor selection and settle plans for priority target holes.
This is a significant milestone for the Company, with drilling activities now fully approved. I’d like to take this time to acknowledge the greater White Cliff team and our partners; this milestone, achieved in such a swift fashion is remarkable. I can’t wait to safely and successfully execute this upcoming drilling campaign and I look forward to sharing updates about our progress as we award drilling contracts and mobilisation activities commence towards the Rae Site!”
Troy Whittaker - Managing Director
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Galan’s Mineral Resources grow to 9.5 Mt LCE
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce a material increase in its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for its 100% owned Candelas Project (Candelas or the Project) located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan engaged SRK Consulting (Australasia) Pty Ltd (SRK) to update the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and potassium chloride equivalent (KCl).
- 100% owned Candelas Mineral Resource grows by more than 150% to 1.6Mt LCE.
- Galan’s Hombre Muerto resource position (9.5 Mt LCE) places it within the top 10 of lithium construction and production projects globally (1)
- Material increase at Candelas provides greater optionality in commercialising the Project
- Significant upside potential also identified to further enhance the latest Candelas Mineral Resource
In late 2024, Galan completed surface mapping and undertook additional geophysics over Candelas and its surrounding environs. Based on this additional geoscience data, SRK remodelled the hydrogeological domains and re-estimated mineral resources for lithium, potassium, LCE, and KCl (potash), leading to the material increase in the Candelas MRE Estimate (Table 1).
Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“Applying sound geoscientific knowledge and modern exploration techniques to a world-class lithium resource has continued to deliver outstanding results for Galan. We identified the potential to add significant value-accretive LCE tonnes at Candelas on a very modest budget and have delivered on that opportunity.
On behalf of the Board and myself, I would like to thank our team and our consultants. With this material resource growth, Galan now sits within the top 10 lithium production and construction projects, by Mineral Resource, which is an unbelievable achievement from our maiden resource generated in 2019.
Our resources are focused on finalising the Phase 1 financing and offtake process followed by completion of the Phase 1 construction and operations at HMW.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategy Update and Cost Restructure
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") wishes to provide a strategic update in response to progress that had been made to shift our various technologies to important inflection points for growth. Livium’s strategy is now focussed on strategic partnering initiatives which will facilitate the ongoing growth and development of the Company’s technologies. With a more focussed set of actions, a review of the business has been undertaken to explore options to reduce costs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Strategic focus on scaling Envirostream, the Battery Recycling division, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes and cashflows over the years ahead
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing volumes and operating profits, and seek partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook
- Livium is well advanced on the near-term commercialisation pathways of its other technologies:
- Battery Materials: Defined pathway for development of an Australian LFP demonstration plant with funding to be secured directly into VSPC from strategic partners
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Restructuring of the organisation and cost reductions being undertaken with estimated annual ongoing savings of A$1.5m
Comment regarding the strategic update from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge
"We have advanced our strategy to inflection points, with the next phases of growth for each division requiring strategic partners to underpin their growth and development. With a focus on strategic growth partners, we have reviewed our resourcing and made the decision to restructure our organisation and reduce costs.
Livium remains committed to delivering returns for shareholders. Whilst organisational changes may impact our ability to react to opportunities, right sizing the organisation assists in resetting the Company's cost base to become sustainable over this critical period."
NEAR TERM PLANS
The following activities have been identified as key to delivering value in the near term:
- Battery Recycling: Continued safe operations, growing end-of-life volumes, and seeking partners to scale operations in line with the expected waste outlook and to expand into related services
- Battery Materials: Secure funding for an Australian LFP demonstration plant from government and private strategic partners, who will invest directly into VSPC
- Lithium Chemicals: Complete JDA activities with MinRes, including assessment of alternate commercialisation pathways and selection of the preferred lithium product
- Corporate: Complete implementation of organisation restructure and other cost saving initiatives.
BATTERY RECYCLING GROWTH OUTLOOK
The Battery Recycling division generates revenue today, is the largest recycler of lithium-ion batteries in the country, draws on our technical expertise to provide value-added services and has strong commercial relationships. Strategic focus is being placed on Battery Recycling, through Envirostream, due to the potential of increased recycling volumes over the coming years.
During CY2024, Envirostream successfully increased volumes of EV' andESS2 with most of the volume being received under exclusive customer arrangements. Over CY2024, Envirostream collected 736k tonnes of large format batteries and it is estimated that there are five times these volumes available today which are increasingly expected to be recycled due to consumer demand and government regulation. In their Battery Market Analysis, B-cycle show how EV and ESS batteries are expected to dominate3.
Figure 1. EOL Battery Projections by Market Segment3
Focusing on only EV / ESS for the balance of the decade demonstrates the near-term opportunity for Envirostream collections growth relative to current performance.
Figure 2. 5-Year EV and ESS EOL Battery Projections3
The near-term outlook for Envirostream is positive, enabling increases of volumes collected and processed, and providing an opportunity to expand our service offerings in line with market requirements.
To accommodate expectations of market growth, the business intends to explore deploying growth capital to improve operating efficiencies and expand capacity. The company has appointed advisors to coordinate discussions around partnership and growth funding options, which includes both strategic partners and other financiers.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
