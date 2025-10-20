Update on Helix JV Agreement

Update on Helix JV Agreement

October 20, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia: Gold Basin Resources Corporation (the "Company" "Gold Basin") (TSX-V GXX, OTCQB: GXXFF) is pleased to provide an update on the Farm-In with ASX listed Helix Resources Limited (HLX) with Formal Agreements being finalized in accordance with the Binding Letter Agreement previously announced, whereby HLX can earn a minority (40%) interest in the Gold Basin Project oxide gold project (Project).

As previously stated, the key terms of the Agreement are as follows:

  • HLX can earn a minority interest of up to 40% of the Project (with GXX retaining a minimum of 60% and remaining operator).

  • HLX will spend up to $AUD3 million over 2 years with the first $1AUD million earning an initial 20% of the Project, with each additional $1AUD million earning a further 10%, up to a maximum of 40% of the Project.

  • HLX can elect to directly pay outstanding unpaid exploration costs as part of the earn in.

  • HLX and GXX will establish a Joint Venture Committee once Formal Agreements have been executed comprising two members appointed by each Company with GXX appointing the Chairman of the Committee.

  • HLX will acquire a 1% Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) over the Project through the issuance of 150 million HLX shares on execution of Formal Agreements.

The agreement is subject to Exchange approval, is an arm's length transaction and no finder's fees are payable.

2025 PLAN

The initial focus of the HLX Farm-In will be to deliver a NI43-101 and JORC (2102) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) as a priority followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Additional drilling is currently being planned. It is anticipated that the MRE will be completed and released in the December Quarter 2025.

The Company would also announces that Mr Stephen Pearce has resigned as a director and officer to focus on other business matters. Stephen has been a tremendous help to the Company during his tenure and the Company wishes him well.

ABOUT GOLD BASIN RESOURCES CORPORATION

Gold Basin Resources Corporation is advancing the 42 km 2 Gold Basin Project, located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Mohave County, Arizona.  Gold Basin is accessible year-round via a 1.5-hour-drive on Highway I-93 southeast of Las Vegas, and high-power electrical lines from the Hoover Dam crosscut the southern Project area.  The immediate focus of Gold Basin's highly experienced technical team is to expand and delineate multiple at-surface oxide gold deposits and prove the project's district-scale potential. For further information, please visit the Company's web site at: www.goldbasincorp.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Charles Straw

President, Director & interim CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, future assay results from further programs, future plans for drilling at the Stealth Deposit, the Company's expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of the Company's projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the exploration and development of the Company's projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID–19, including the impact of COVID–19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the TSX Venture Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

