Update on Construction of Calcatreu Project

Update on Construction of Calcatreu Project

Patagonia Gold Corp. ("Patagonia" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGDC,OTC:HGLD) is pleased to provide this update on construction of the Calcatreu Project ("Calcatreu" or the "Project"), in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina (please see our prior, December 29, 2025, update at https:patagoniagold.cominvestorsnews-releases).

Construction work resumed on January 5, 2026, following a short hiatus over the holiday period. Approximately 40,000 tonnes of mineralized material, extracted from the new Veta 49 pit, have been stockpiled and 5,200 tonnes of said mineralized material are expected to be stacked on the leach pad after electric leak detection tests are performed later this month. This represents a key milestone as the Project moves closer to the commencement of leaching operations.

Construction of the carbon-in-column ("CIC") circuit of the plant resumed and is also expected to be finalized this month. Once leaching and processing of the stockpiled material commences the resulting metal doré will be shipped to Asahi Refining Canada in Ontario, Canada.

The new camp for the Project is being commissioned and dining facilities for 140 people were recently completed - both of which strengthen the Project's operational capacity.

NCL Ingenieria y Construccion Ltda continues to advance a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 on the Project, which is expected to be released in Q2 2026 and will provide the market with an updated technical basis for the Project.

Qualified Person's Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent consulting geologist, Registered Member of SME, Fellow of AusIMM, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Birak's most recent site visit was in October 2025.

About Patagonia Gold

Patagonia Gold Corp. is a South America focused, publicly traded, mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company seeks to grow shareholder value through exploration and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina. The Company is primarily focused on Calcatreu and development of the Cap-Oeste underground project in Santa Cruz. Patagonia, indirectly through its subsidiaries or under option agreements, has mineral rights to over 375 properties in several provinces of Argentina and is one of the largest landholders in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

For more information, please contact:

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer
Patagonia Gold Corp.
T: +54 11 5278 6950
E: cvantienhoven@patagoniagold.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to, among other things, expected timing for completion of electric leak detection tests; commencement of leaching operations; completion of the CIC circuit; plans for shipping the resulting metal doré; timing for completing an updated technical report on the Project; the advancement and development of gold and silver projects in the Patagonia region of Argentina; and the anticipated growth in shareholder value. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Patagonia Gold Corp.PGDC:CCTSXV:PGDCGold Investing
PGDC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Patagonia Gold Corp.

Patagonia Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a further tranche of outstanding antimony... Keep Reading...
Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mario Innecco, gold and silver bars.

Mario Innecco: Gold, Silver Breakout — What Record Prices Really Mean

Mario Innecco, who runs the maneco64 YouTube channel, shares his thoughts on the record runs in gold and silver, outlining what these high prices say about the world. "This is I think the end of this fiat currency regime," he said.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

FCM Secures Options over Two Ontario REE Properties

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals", "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the successful completion of an option to purchase two properties with... Keep Reading...
Cartier Builds on 2025 Success to Drive 2026 Growth

Cartier Builds on 2025 Success to Drive 2026 Growth

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) is proud to provide its 2025 accomplishments and looks forward to 2026. Cartier remains focussed on gold and building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Boundiali Gold Project produces more good drilling results

Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Past US$90 to Hit New All-time High

Lead Investing

Lead Price Forecast: Top Trends for Lead in 2026

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Announces Appointment of New General Manager for the Summit Mine

lithium investing

Lithium Prices Reach Two-Year Highs as Rally Continues

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Copper Investing

Copper Crunch: Demand Could Surge 50 Percent as Supply Falls Short by 2040