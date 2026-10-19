Under $13 a Day: VinFast Unveils October Lease & Financing Offers for 2027 VF 8 and VF 9 Electric SUVs

Under $13 a Day: VinFast Unveils October Lease & Financing Offers for 2027 VF 8 and VF 9 Electric SUVs

Special lease terms starting at $399/month alongside 0% APR financing for up to 84 months make switching to electric more accessible than ever.

Monday morning coffee, a quick lunch near the office, an afternoon rideshare—small daily expenses add up quickly over a month. What if about $13 a day could put you behind the wheel of a brand-new electric SUV?

VinFast VF 8 and VF 9

That is what VinFast is offering this October with its Model Year 2027 (MY27) VF 8 and VF 9 in the U.S., delivering a premium EV experience starting at roughly the cost of a daily lunch.

Three Clear Price Points for Every Lifestyle Starting mid-October, U.S. customers can take advantage of promotional lease terms through U.S. Bank (10,000 miles/year):

  • VF 8 ECO (MSRP $40,400): $399/month for 36 months ($3,250 down) — approximately $13/day.
  • VF 8 Plus (MSRP $45,600): $449/month for 36 months ($3,250 down) — approximately $15/day.
  • VF 9 Plus (MSRP $62,900): $599/month for 39 months ($5,600 down) — approximately $20/day.

(Destination fee of $1,390 applies across all models; taxes and fees extra.)

The featured payments represent the lowest starting price point among published lease options for each model, giving consumers clear, transparent budgeting choices.

Industry-Leading 0% APR Financing

In a market where the average new-car interest rate remains high at 7.0% (Edmunds, Q3 2026), VinFast is offering 0% APR financing across all 48, 60, 72, and 84-month terms via U.S. Bank.

On every $10,000 borrowed over 60 months at 7% APR, a buyer typically pays roughly $1,900 in interest. At 0% APR, that figure is zero. Every dollar goes directly toward equity in the vehicle. For buyers preferring longer 72- or 84-month terms, 0% APR eases the monthly burden without piling on extra interest costs.

Accessible Electric Mobility

With Edmunds Q3 2026 data reporting that over 21% of U.S. car buyers face monthly payments exceeding $1,000, VinFast's lease and zero-interest financing structures provide a predictable, affordable path toward sustainable electric mobility.

Beyond the numbers, an electric vehicle brings daily lifestyle benefits that never appear on a price sheet: skipping gas station stops and enjoying a quiet, smooth ride every time you head out.

Experience VinFast Visit a local VinFast showroom or visit www.vinfastauto.us to schedule a test drive today.

About VinFast

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") company with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric cars, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses.

VinFast is embarking on its next growth phase by rapidly scaling its distribution and franchised dealership network globally while expanding its global manufacturing footprint across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/

VinFast

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SOURCE VinFast

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