UK Department for Work and Pensions Selects Veritone to Power Workforce Recruitment Strategy

UK Department for Work and Pensions Selects Veritone to Power Workforce Recruitment Strategy

Broadbean by Veritone expands its reach with advanced talent acquisition solutions for government and enterprise

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a global leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that the UK Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), as lead contracting authority for the Synergy cluster of four government departments, has adopted Broadbean by Veritone's Job Distribution platform to streamline recruitment and enhance talent acquisition efforts. This decision marks a step forward for the UK government in leveraging advanced technology to address the complexities of modern hiring and workforce optimization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429774820/en/

The solution aims to help departments in the cluster benefit from specialized multi-site job distribution, including on the Government site ‘Find a job,' to aid the resourcing teams in recruitment activities.

Broadbean by Veritone's Job Distribution simplifies the recruitment process by enabling organizations to post job openings once and distribute them across more than 7,000 job boards, aggregators, and career sites in 180+ countries. With real-time analytics and source performance tracking, Broadbean by Veritone's platform empowers employers to identify the effective channels for attracting high-quality candidates while optimizing recruitment spending.

"We are honoured to work with the DWP to modernize and elevate their recruitment strategies," said Alex Fourlis, General Manager of Broadbean by Veritone. "As the complexities of workforce challenges grow worldwide, we enable government and enterprise organisations to efficiently scale their talent acquisition processes while helping to support precision, compliance, and cost-effectiveness."

The Department for Work and Pensions is the United Kingdom's largest public service department. It is responsible for welfare, pensions, and child maintenance policy, serving over 20 million customers and managing the UK's labor market through its network of Jobcentres.

Global-Ready Recruitment Platform

Broadbean by Veritone's Job Distribution capabilities bring advanced features designed to enhance recruitment outcomes for organizations with complex hiring needs:

  • Multi-Board Job Posting: Post job openings to thousands of job boards and platforms simultaneously.
  • Real-Time Insights: Track the performance of job ads in real-time to optimize strategies and channel utilization.
  • Intelligent Cost Optimization: Identify high-performing sources and focus budgets on the most impactful job boards.
  • Seamless ATS Integration: Integrate directly with Applicant Tracking Systems or use as a standalone platform.
  • Candidate Management and Compliance: Centralise applications and help ensure postings meet organisational approval standards before publication.

This collaboration with DWP underscores Broadbean by Veritone's growing presence in international government and enterprise markets. Through its adaptable cloud-based infrastructure, Broadbean by Veritone's Job Distribution offers both standalone and integrated deployment options, enabling flexibility across various operational environments.

Supporting Workforce Modernization and Efficiency

Broadbean by Veritone remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by public and private organizations in today's rapidly changing recruitment landscape. By combining automation, data analytics, and global reach, Broadbean by Veritone enables organizations to improve hiring efficiency, reduce operational complexity, and connect with top talent effectively.

For more information about Broadbean by Veritone and its Job Distribution platform, visit www.veritone.com .

About Veritone, Inc.

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits and capabilities of Broadbean by Veritone's Job Distribution platform for the Department for Work and Pensions; expected improvements in recruitment efficiency, cost optimization, and talent acquisition outcomes; Broadbean by Veritone's growing presence in international government and enterprise markets; the adaptability and deployment flexibility of Broadbean by Veritone's cloud-based infrastructure; and Veritone's business strategy, market position, and growth opportunities.

Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ability of Broadbean by Veritone's platform to achieve the expected benefits described herein; dependence on third-party job board integrations and technology partners; risks related to international operations and government contracting, including compliance with UK procurement regulations; market acceptance of the company's products and services; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Pierce Hollan
Senior Manager
phollan@webershandwick.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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