UiPath Named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Full Suite Intelligent Process Automation Platform PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Company receives top recognition for market impact, product vision and capability, delivering intelligent automation through its UiPath Platform™ for enhanced growth, efficiency, and innovation
UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation , today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Full Suite Intelligent Process Automation Platforms (IPAP) PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2025 . Additionally, UiPath was also named a Leader and positioned highest for Vision and Market Impact in the Everest Group Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2025 .
The UiPath Platform ™ for agentic automation brings together agentic AI, RPA, and orchestration in a single, integrated offering, enabling organizations to discover and optimize how work happens through data-driven insights; automate securely with agentic AI, RPA, and API integrations; and orchestrate and manage end-to-end processes at scale across the enterprise. Its combination of UI, agentic AI, and API-based automation, along with Maestro, the UiPath orchestration layer, ensures seamless coordination between robots, agents, and people. And with strong governance and security, compliant with global standards for the responsible deployment and management of AI, the UiPath platform streamlines operations, elevates customer experiences, and accelerates business outcomes.
"UiPath continues to set the benchmark for reliability, scale, and innovation in enterprise automation through its unified platform that seamlessly brings together AI agents, robots, and people into governed workflows," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "UiPath's recognition as a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's Full Suite Intelligent Process Automation Platform PEAK Matrix ® 2025 reflects its strong innovation momentum, market success, and continued ability to deliver business impact at scale. Clients have lauded UiPath for its strong product vision, speed to execution, ease of integration with third-party systems, and customer service."
"This recognition by Everest validates both the vision and the real-world capabilities of the UiPath Platform across industries and thousands of customer use cases," said Graham Sheldon, Chief Product Officer at UiPath. "Every day, customers use UiPath to orchestrate AI, automations, data, and people, connecting work across systems to achieve smarter, faster, and more resilient operations. Our focus on agentic automation and orchestration, combined with our commitment to flexibility, scalability, and trust, is what defines UiPath as an innovator and leader."
Everest Group Full Suite Intelligent Automation Platforms PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2025 and Everest Group Intelligent Process Automation Platform (IPAP) PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2025 are industry assessments providing analysis and insights on intelligent automation platform vendors and products to assist enterprises in their selection processes. These findings—which are based on an evaluation of vendors' market impact, innovation, product scope and functionality, support and capabilities, and significant performance improvement—are seen as benchmarks in standards and quality for the industry.
Download the custom report here and learn more about recent UiPath Platform™ capabilities here .
Disclaimer
Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix ® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix ® Reports .
About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a global leader in agentic automation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. The UiPath Platform™ uniquely combines controlled agency, developer flexibility, and seamless integration to help organizations scale agentic automation safely and confidently. Committed to security, governance, and interoperability, UiPath supports enterprises as they transition into a future where automation delivers on the full potential of AI to transform industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com .
