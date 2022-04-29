UFO Gaming released the alpha version of Super Galactic on Monday, April 25th, 2022 . The previous week, the team held a 3-day campaign that enabled 1,000 community members to try out the alpha version of the new decentralized game. Due to popular demand, they increased that number to 1200. Twenty lucky winners started their in-game journey with a $50 bonus token reward in their TRC20 wallets. Super Galactic is the ...

GAMING00