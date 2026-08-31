UBS hires four financial advisors in Los Angeles

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors Pasha Azad, Dayne Crist, Steven Summerhays and Koby Dardashti have joined the firm's Los Angeles Private Wealth Management office as Lumina Wealth Partners at UBS. The team joins from Bernstein Private Wealth Management and is supported by four client service professionals.

The team advises entrepreneurs, founders, business owners, executives, artists, entertainers, professional athletes and multigenerational families. Together they focus on helping clients address the opportunities and complexities associated with significant wealth, including business sales and other liquidity events, investment strategy, philanthropy and the transfer of wealth across generations.

"We are excited to welcome Pasha, Dayne, Steven, Koby and the entire Lumina Wealth Partners team to UBS," said Kate Daniels, Senior Market Director for Los Angeles Private Wealth Management at UBS. "They have built a highly respected practice grounded in deep client relationships, thoughtful advice and an entrepreneurial approach. Their arrival comes at an exciting time for UBS in Los Angeles, as our new space brings together colleagues and capabilities from across the firm to help us address the increasingly complex needs of our clients."

Lumina Wealth Partners will be based in UBS's new Los Angeles space at 2000 Avenue of the Stars in Century City. The office brings together more than 225 employees across UBS Private Wealth Management, Wealth Management and the Investment Bank, including municipal traders and more than 20 consultants. The location is designed to encourage greater connectivity and collaboration across the firm's businesses while providing an enhanced experience for clients and employees.

Pasha Azad joins UBS as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor and brings more than 15 years of experience advising entrepreneurs, founders, artists, entertainers and multigenerational families. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and business administration from the University of San Diego.

Dayne Crist joins as a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor. He focuses on advising business owners, senior executives, athletes and entertainers navigating significant wealth transitions and liquidity events. A former starting quarterback at the University of Notre Dame, Dayne earned a bachelor's degree in business management and consulting from Notre Dame and a master's degree in sports management from the University of Kansas.

Steven Summerhays joins as a Financial Advisor. He has more than a decade of experience working with high-net-worth families, athletes, business owners and executives on investment, legacy and philanthropic strategies. A former professional athlete, Steven earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame.

Koby Dardashti joins as a Financial Advisor. He advises high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, with a particular focus on business owners, entrepreneurs, professional athletes and entertainers. A Los Angeles native, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin.

Joining the advisors are Ryan Siroky and Lexie Kamran, Senior Wealth Strategy Associates; Alex Day, Senior Registered Client Associate; and Nick Horn, Registered Client Associate.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 5.5 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2023. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:

Christina Aquilina
christina.aquilina@ubs.com

Chloe White
chloe.white@ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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