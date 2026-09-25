UBS hires Financial Advisors John Pham and Jimmy Yip in Silicon Valley

Experienced team joins UBS offices in Palo Alto and San Jose, California

UBS today announced that Financial Advisors John Pham and Jimmy Yip have joined the firm's offices in Palo Alto and San Jose, California. The team joins UBS from Merrill Lynch and will be part of the UBS San Francisco Market, led by Market Executive Emily de la Reguera and reports to Silicon Valley Market Director Jacqueline Kehoe.

"We are thrilled to welcome John, Jimmy, and their team to UBS," said Emily de la Reguera. "John and Jimmy have built an exceptional team grounded in thoughtful advice, deep relationships and an unwavering commitment to their clients. Their experience serving the unique needs of Silicon Valley executives, entrepreneurs and families, together with the strength of our global wealth management platform, makes them an outstanding addition to UBS and an important part of our continued growth in the region."

Market Director Jacqueline Kehoe worked closely with this team during her tenure at Merrill Lynch. The strong relationships and trust she developed with the team were instrumental in their decision to join UBS. "I have had the opportunity to work alongside this team and witness firsthand their dedication to delivering outstanding client service and fostering long-term relationships," said Jacqueline.

John Pham brings more than 22 years of experience advising Silicon Valley executives, entrepreneurs and families. He is known for his thoughtful approach to wealth management and his commitment to building lasting client relationships. His practice is centered on understanding each client's complete financial picture and developing personalized strategies aligned with their long-term goals.

Jimmy Yip brings extensive financial services experience and a goals-based approach to advising working professionals, business owners and their families. He focuses on understanding each client's goals, concerns and aspirations and developing tailored investment and wealth management strategies. Jimmy has worked in the financial services industry since 2004 and earned a bachelor's degree in business marketing from San Jose State University.

John and Jimmy are joined by Client Associates Leslie Vinoya, Kimberly Russell and Randall Bane, who bring deep experience and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.Aquilina@ubs.com

Chloe White
Chloe.White@ubs.com

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