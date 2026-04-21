UBS Hires Financial Advisor Brad Gillin in New York City

UBS today announced that Brad Gillin will be joining the firm as a Financial Advisor. Following the conclusion of his notice period, Brad will join the UBS Manhattan Market, led by Market Executive Kellie Brady, and will be based in the firm's 1285 Avenue of the Americas Private Wealth Management office. He will report to Senior Market Director Tom Conigatti.

"We are thrilled that Brad will be joining UBS," said Kellie Brady, Manhattan Market Executive at UBS. "His experience advising highly sophisticated clients makes him a strong fit for our Manhattan market. Brad's collaborative approach and understanding of complex wealth needs align well with UBS's global capabilities and long‑term commitment to our clients."

"Brad brings a thoughtful, client‑first approach and a strong track record advising families and professionals with complex needs," said Tom Conigatti, UBS Market Director. "We look forward to welcoming him to UBS and supporting him as he delivers tailored strategies backed by the depth of UBS's resources."

Brad will join UBS from Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, where he most recently served as a Director in the firm's New York City office. A next-generation advisor, he began his career at Deutsche Bank in 2006 as a Client Associate for one of the firm's top advisors before transitioning into a private banking role and building his own practice over the past seven years.

At UBS, Brad will advise ultra-high net worth families and financial professionals, including private equity partners, on a range of services including asset allocation, investment portfolio construction, customized lending and liquidity strategies, and wealth transfer planning.

Brad will join the Baum Investment Group, a leading private wealth management team at UBS that manages portfolios for ultra-high net worth families, business owners, foundations and trusts. The team is led by Jamie Baum, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor, who joined UBS in 2010 from Deutsche Bank and has over three decades of industry experience.

Brad lives in Darien, Connecticut, and holds a bachelor's degree from Lehigh University.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com

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