UBS Advisors in the Southeast Region Recognized Nationally by Barron's

UBS today announced that several advisors in the firm's Southeast Wealth Management Region have been recognized by Barron's.

The firm's Southeast Wealth Management Region is led by Regional Director Julie Fox.

"Seeing so many of our advisors earn national recognition is incredibly rewarding and it speaks directly to the commitment and effort they devote to client service each and every day," said Julie Fox, Regional Director, Southeast at UBS. "The entire UBS leadership team joins me in celebrating this well-deserved honor, and we remain dedicated to equipping our advisors and clients with the very best in wealth management."

The advisors acknowledged by Barron's include:

Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, 2026
Greg Cash
Mitchell Wickham
This year marks the sixth consecutive year that Greg and Mitchell, of Wickham Cash Partners in Charlotte, NC, have been named to the Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors list.

The Barron's rating is awarded annually in May based on information from the prior year Q4. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For more information on third-party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures .

Barron's Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams, 2026
Princeton/Park Avenue Investment Consulting (Princeton, NJ): L. Marc Shegoski, Linda Modico, David Sears

Capitol Group Institutional Consulting (Washington, D.C.): Leland Bishop, Leif Springer, William Cone

UBS Institutional Consulting – Atlanta (Atlanta, GA): Scott Olsen, Kristi Thelen, W. Austin Dodd

The Barron's rating is awarded annually in May based on information from the prior year Q4. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For more information on third-party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures .

Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams, 2026
Wickham Cash Partners (Charlotte, NC): Mitchell Wickham, Greg Cash, Trevor Hoke

Constellation Wealth Management (Hallandale, FL): Nick Sadowsky, Worth Boyce, Missy Fierman

BV Group (Boca Raton, FL): Michael Bober, Ed Ventrice, Alex Santos

LongBernstein Wealth Management (Philadelphia and Dallas): Ryan Long, Brad Bernstein

OakRing Wealth Partners (Alpharetta, GA): David Saltzman, Kevin King, Kevin Haynes

The Barron's rating is awarded annually in May based on information from the prior year Q4. Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

For more information on third-party rating methodologies, please visit ubs.com/us/en/designation-disclosures .

This year's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams and Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams and lists from Barron's are compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record.

For the full list and further information, visit:
https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/100
https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/
https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/private-wealth

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. For press use only.

Media Contact:
Scott Gamm
Strategy Voice Associates
scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com
https://www.ubs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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