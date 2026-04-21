UBS Advisor Peter B. Martin Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Peter B. Martin, a Financial Advisor in the firm's Paramus, NJ office, has been named to the 2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.
"We are extremely proud to see Peter recognized on this prestigious list," said Ryan Rozniakowski, Senior Market Director at UBS. "Peter has achieved an incredible level of success as a Financial Advisor through his dedication, focus, and commitment to his clients and community."
Peter assists high-net-worth families and corporate clients with comprehensive financial planning, banking strategies, investment portfolio management, and insurance solutions. He has experience in trust and estate planning and delivers a broad array of business services to clients. Peter is a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist™ (CRPS®) and holds the advanced Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Management Program designations. He is a graduate of The American University. Peter has been an active member of the Board of Directors of the Jewish Home Family in New Jersey for more than a decade and most recently served as Board Chair. Previously, he served as Treasurer, Finance Committee Chair, and Chair of the Jewish Home Family Assisted Living Board. This is Peter's third recognition on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list.
Peter is proud to work as a part of the G2G Wealth Management Team at UBS. G2G Wealth Management (Generation to Generation) is a multi-generational wealth management team serving the needs of families today with an outlook toward tomorrow. With over four decades of experience, this caring and dedicated team has helped guide clients through numerous recessions and market corrections.
The advisors featured in the eighth annual Forbes SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking collectively oversee $20.6 trillion in assets. The Forbes' ranking, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on both quantitative and qualitative factors, including interviews, and evaluates advisors nominated by their firms.
For the full 2026 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list and further information please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the fourth quarter 2025. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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