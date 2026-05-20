UBS Advisor Michael R. Doren Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List

UBS Global Wealth Management US announced today that Michael R. Doren, a Financial Advisor in the firm's Florham Park, New Jersey office has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2026.
"We are extremely proud to see Michael recognized on this prestigious list," said Joseph Lombardo, Market Director at UBS. "Michael has achieved an incredible level of success as a Financial Advisor through his dedication, focus, and commitment to his clients and community."
Michael joined UBS in 2008 after 19 years at Smith Barney Shearson. With more than 35 years of experience, he focuses on helping clients simplify their financial lives through disciplined, personalized advice. Michael leads The Doren Financial Group at UBS , working with high net worth and ultra‑high net worth individuals, families, and organizations to design customized strategies for wealth preservation, growth, and long‑term planning.
The Doren Financial Group serves a diverse client base, including business owners, executives, medical professionals, and professional athletes, with a particular focus on multi‑generational wealth and complex estate planning. Michael is proud to have one of his sons, Vincent, work alongside him as a Financial Advisor on the team.
Outside the office, Michael is a member of Tiro A Segno in New York City and the Society for American Baseball Research. He volunteers with Comfort Zone Camp for Grieving Children and Jersey Battered Women's Services and serves as a varsity assistant baseball coach.
The advisors featured on the 2026 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list oversee $20.6 trillion in assets. The ranking, compiled by SHOOK Research, is based on both quantitative and qualitative factors, including interviews, and evaluates advisors nominated by their firms.
For the full list and further information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-wealth-advisors/
Notes to Editors
About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. With the acquisition of Credit Suisse, UBS manages 6.1 trillion dollars of invested assets as per second quarter 2024. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 countries around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
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Christina Aquilina
Christina.aquilina@ubs.com