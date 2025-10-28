Uber to Deploy One of the World's Largest Networks of Autonomous Vehicles, Powered by NVIDIA AI Architecture

Stellantis to supply 5,000 Level 4 vehicles, powered by NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced it is working with NVIDIA to accelerate the next generation of robotaxi and autonomous delivery fleets using NVIDIA AI Architecture. Through this partnership, UBER plans to greatly expand its global autonomous fleets.

Stellantis will be among the first OEMs to deliver at least 5,000 NVIDIA-DRIVE-powered L4 vehicles to Uber for robotaxi operations in the United States and internationally

These vehicles will be developed in collaboration with NVIDIA and other Uber ecosystem partners, using the latest upgrades to the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion autonomous vehicle platform with the safety-certified NVIDIA DriveOS operating system and full-stack NVIDIA DRIVE AV software, purpose-built for Level 4 autonomy.

As part of this effort, Stellantis will be among the first OEMs to deliver at least 5,000 NVIDIA-DRIVE-powered L4 vehicles to Uber for robotaxi operations in the United States and internationally. Uber will oversee end-to-end fleet operations, including remote assistance, charging, cleaning, maintenance, and customer support.

"NVIDIA is the backbone of the AI era, and is now fully harnessing that innovation to unleash L4 autonomy at enormous scale, while making it easier for NVIDIA-empowered AVs to be deployed on Uber," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "Autonomous mobility will transform our cities for the better, and we're thrilled to partner with NVIDIA to help make that vision a reality."

"Autonomous mobility opens the door to new, more affordable transportation choices for customers," said Antonio Filosa, CEO of Stellantis. "We have built AV-Ready Platforms to meet growing demand, and by partnering with leaders in AI, electronics, and mobility services, we aim to create a scalable solution that delivers smarter, safer, and more efficient mobility for everyone."

"Robotaxis mark the beginning of a global transformation in mobility — making transportation safer, cleaner, and more efficient," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA. "Together with Uber, we're creating a framework for the entire industry to deploy autonomous fleets at scale, powered by NVIDIA AI infrastructure. What was once science fiction is fast becoming an everyday reality."

A Scalable AV Network Built on an Open Tech Stack

Uber and NVIDIA are working together to support a broad global Level 4 ecosystem—including Aurora, Avride, May Mobility, Momenta, Motional, Nuro, Pony.ai, Waabi, Wayve, and WeRide—to advance autonomy across passenger mobility, trucking, and delivery.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion 10 provides a production-ready, modular compute and sensor architecture for fully autonomous driving, while NVIDIA DRIVE AV delivers full-stack Level 4 software—all designed for easy integration with Uber's marketplace and operations platform across multiple vehicle types and partners.

Accelerating Physical AI with a Joint Data Factory

Building on their prior partnership , NVIDIA and Uber are also working on a robotaxi data factory, powered by the NVIDIA Cosmos platform for physical AI.

To support these efforts, Uber will collect more than 3 million hours of rich, robotaxi-specific driving data to fuel L4 model training and validation. NVIDIA will provide GPUs, Cosmos, and associated tools for data curation, search, simulation, and continuous improvement of autonomy stacks.

Together, these capabilities form a powerful data engine—spanning ingestion, labeling, scenario mining, synthetic data generation, and large-scale training—that aims to shorten the path from pilot to profitable autonomy deployment.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 64 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

