Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Deals

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces new strategic international partnerships, which will propel ARway's reach further into the indoor navigation industry and towards profitability. These partners represent a significant growth opportunity for the Company

AI Africa, a digital agency and marketing company, specializing in retail and event organization has partnered with ARway to provide indoor navigation services to its clients. Their large portfolio of clients is varied. It includes a prominent social media company with a staggering monthly engagement of 5 million followers; the leading events company in South Africa, orchestrating a remarkable 70 events per year with the collaboration poised to elevate AI Africa's presence in the events industry, offering unparalleled opportunities for innovation and growth; a prominent local tourism department and a distinguished property management company that owns and manages 17 malls and shopping centers.

Vraxa, one of the top international production houses specialized in 360 videos and AR/VR/XR solutions using the latest technology has partnered with ARway. They are an agency with a multitude of clients in retail, media, hospitals and more​, representing a variety of use cases for ARway's technology.

Brink Interactive is an agency that is distinguished by seasoned practitioners across branding, customer experience, marketing technology, strategy, and account services. Similar to VRAXA, they have a number of clients in various industries, representing a variety of use cases for ARway's technology. Brink Interactive has clients in retail, automotive, telecom, real estate and more. ​

These partners represent significant potential for ARway business, and follow the recent newly signed contract with Süleyman Demirel Üniversitesi situated in Isparta, Turkey. The university currently has approx 70,000 students enrolled, making it the second-largest academic institution in Turkey. This new contract has two phases with phase one starting at around $10,000 and phase two worth six figures annually. This contract comes shortly after the recent announcements that ARway.ai has signed a multi-year contract with Localiza, the largest car rental network in South America, to deliver a differentiated customer experience through newly established rental hubs at all major airports in Latin America, including AR navigation from baggage pickup to the transport depot, which includes car rentals, bus stops, Uber, etc., and a phased rollout with one of the largest shopping malls in California.

Recent News

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Arway Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789371/arwayai-announces-new-partnership-deals

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

