Uber Expands Regional Grocery and Alcohol Selection with Stater Bros., Kowalski's, and Big Red Liquors

New partnerships highlight Uber's growing investment in beloved local and regional retailers

UBER (NYSE:UBER) today announced new regional additions to the UBER and UBER Eats apps with Stater Bros. Markets, Kowalski's Markets, and Big Red Liquors this month, further expanding the platform's growing network of local grocery and alcohol retailers across the U.S.

This month customers in Southern California, Minnesota, and the Midwest can soon shop even more trusted regional favorites through the Uber and Uber Eats apps, making it easier than ever to plan gatherings, restock the fridge, or toast the season, all delivered on-demand.

Whether it's Stater Bros.' high-quality meats and produce for a family dinner, Kowalski's curated gourmet selection for festive hosting, or Big Red's selection of local wines and craft spirits, Uber Eats helps make holiday hosting simpler and more local than ever. And as always, Uber One members enjoy $0 Delivery Fees on eligible grocery and retail orders and other ongoing benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more rewarding.

Celebrating a Year of Regional Growth on Uber Eats

The addition of these local partners caps off a standout year for Uber's grocery and retail business in 2025, marked by significant progress in regional grocery expansion including Big Y, Vallarta, Lunds & Byerlys, Rouses, Citarella, Wild Fork and King Kullen. These additions join well known national brands like Dollar General, Aldi and more. Since the start of the year, Uber has added more than a thousand new retailers around the world, and more than 50,000 retail locations across the US alone.

"Our goal is to make it effortless for customers to get everything they need from the stores they already love," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery & Retail for North America at Uber. "As we close out 2025, we're especially proud of the progress we've made in growing our selection of regional grocery and alcohol partners, because these are the brands that truly define their communities."

Regional Partners Bringing More Local Flavor

  • Stater Bros. Markets (Southern California) — A household name in Southern California for nearly 90 years, Stater Bros. is known for fresh and affordable top-quality meats, produce, and groceries, all rooted in its longstanding community-first philosophy.
  • Kowalski's Markets (Minnesota) — A Twin Cities favorite celebrated for its mix of gourmet, organic, and specialty products, scratch-made prepared foods, locally made goods and exclusive Signature recipes.
  • Big Red Liquors (Indiana) — Known for its expansive selection of craft beers, wines, and spirits, Big Red joins Uber Eats as a go-to for festive beverage delivery, rounding out the platform's regional grocery experience.

How It Works

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Grocery" or "Alcohol" or the Uber app and tap "Shops."
  2. Select your local Stater Bros., Kowalski's, or Big Red Liquors store.
  3. Add items to your cart and choose on-demand or scheduled delivery.
  4. Track your order in real time — from the store to your door.

About Uber
 Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how to get a ride at the tap of a button. More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to move people, food, and things through cities, opening the world to new possibilities.

