U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference

Chairman, Mr. Luke Norman to Present at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9th, 2026

U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) will present at the Moody Capital Solutions 2026 Disruptive Growth & Life Sciences Conference being held Wednesday Thursday, September 9 - 10, 2026, at the Westin New York Grand Central hotel, in Manhattan, New York. The presentation will be webcast and can be viewed via the Moody Capital Solutions conference website once the event begins.

Mr. Luke Norman, Chairman, will deliver the Company's presentation and conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For in person attendance of the conference please: Click here to register.  

About the Company
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The Company's CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Halyard-Micon International, Inc. The Company's Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Company's Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits, the Company's business position, and the investor conference discussed in this release and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-gold-corp-to-present-at-moody-capital-solutions-2026-disruptive-growth--life-sciences-conference-302861030.html

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Gold Corp.usaunasdaq:usaugold investing
USAU
The Conversation (0)
U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

THE Mining Investment Event 2026 Announces Keynote Speakers and Panels, Additional Sponsors and Participating Companies

The Hon. Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime MinisterThe Hon. Claude Guay, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy & Natural ResourcesMr. Pete Hoekstra, US Ambassador to Canada; Mr. Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure BankThe Hon. Jean-François Simard, Minister of... Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 90 Day 2 on February 26; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 90th Emerging Growth Conference on February 25 & 26, 2026. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

Special Participation Government of Quebec Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC, Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Crux... Keep Reading...
BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

BTV Highlights: North American Iron, West Red Lake Gold Mines, Northisle Copper and Gold, Westport Fuels, US Gold, Orvana Minerals, Avino Silver & Gold, Pasofino Gold, & Mayfair Gold

Watch on FOX Business NewsSaturday, July 5 at 5:00 PM EST or via the links belowTune into BTV-Business Television and Discover Investment Opportunities featuring nine standout companies making major moves globally.North American Iron - With pig iron in short supply, North American Iron is... Keep Reading...
TSXV:OGN

U.S. Gold Corp. provides drilling update on the Maggie Creek Project

TSXV:OGN) (OTCQX:OGNRF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration partner, U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) ("US Gold"), has released results of a two-hole 1,353 metre drilling program on Orogen's Maggie Creek gold project, adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines'... Keep Reading...
Omega Pacific Resources (CSE:OMGA)

Omega Pacific Resources

Keep Reading...
Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Heritage Confirms High-Grade Gold Mineralization at The Melba Project Returning 15.57g/t Au over 9m from 43m, Including: 28.98g/t Au over 4.80m

Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA: Y66) (“Heritage” or the “Company”) further to its Visible Gold Occurrence in ML3800-003 Press Release dated July 29, 2026, and ML3800-004 Press Release dated August 20, 2026 is pleased to announce confirmation of high-grade gold mineralization within a zone... Keep Reading...
Small gold nuggets scattered on a rough, dark gray rock surface.

Gold Base: The Sudbury Basin in Canada

Canada’s Sudbury Basin is proving to be the next golden investment opportunity.The Sudbury Basin has a mining history that traces back to the 1800s and has since become synonymous with world-class copper and nickel. What many aren’t aware of is that the basin comes with another shining prospect:... Keep Reading...
Québec on map.

Agnico Eagle Takes C$57.1 Million Stake in Radisson Mining

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) said on Monday (August 24) that it is deploying C$57.1 million to acquire a strategic position in Radisson Mining Resources (TSXV:RDS,OTCQX:RMRDF). The funding will go toward an advanced underground exploration program at the O’Brien gold project. The... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Provides Progress Update on Mercedes Au-Ag Property with Assay Results from the Newly Sampled Kelly Vein

Peruvian Metals Provides Progress Update on Mercedes Au-Ag Property with Assay Results from the Newly Sampled Kelly Vein

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress made by the Company in 2026 on the Mercedes Silver-Gold property ("Mercedes" or the "Property"). The Company acquired a 50% interest in San Maurizo... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Reports Positive Results of Induced Polarization Survey at Joutel - Signs Investor Awareness Agreement

SAGA Metals Highlights Historic $70 Billion Clean Energy Investment and Strategic Infrastructure Commitments in Labrador

One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

Prince Silver Builds Momentum Toward Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate After Completing More than 10,000 m of Drilling

Related News

base metals investing

Bold Reports Positive Results of Induced Polarization Survey at Joutel - Signs Investor Awareness Agreement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Historic $70 Billion Clean Energy Investment and Strategic Infrastructure Commitments in Labrador

precious metals investing

One Bullion Commences 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Vumba Gold Project

precious metals investing

Prince Silver Builds Momentum Toward Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate After Completing More than 10,000 m of Drilling

precious metals investing

Heliostar Commences Open Pit Mining at La Colorada Mine

precious metals investing

Flow Metals Launches Exploration Program Targeting Multi-Stage Gold System at Sixtymile

Coelacanth Announces Q2 2026 Financial and Operating Results