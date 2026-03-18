U.S. GOLD CORP. ADDED TO GDXJ JUNIOR GOLD MINERS ETF

U.S. GOLD CORP. ADDED TO GDXJ JUNIOR GOLD MINERS ETF

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company" or "U.S. Gold") is pleased to announce that the Company has been included in the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ("GDXJ") exchange-traded fund ("ETF"), effective at the close of markets on March 20, 2026, pursuant to the GDXJ quarterly rebalance.

The GDXJ is an ETF that tracks an index of small- and mid-cap companies primarily involved in gold and silver mining, providing investors indirect exposure to precious metals through junior mining equities.

This quarters rebalance included a total of 27 additions to the GDXJ index, with 17 of those being North American companies.

We believe our inclusion in the GDXJ will enhance U.S. Gold's visibility among institutional and retail investors, improve trading liquidity, and broaden our appeal as we continue to derisk and develop our portfolio of gold and gold-copper assets in Wyoming, Nevada, and Idaho. This is an exciting step forward for the Company and our shareholders.

Luke Norman, Executive Chairman of U.S. Gold Corp., added, "Inclusion in the GDXJ represents another validation of U.S. Gold's strategic positioning and strengthens our access to capital markets. As a U.S. focused junior with advanced, permitted assets in stable jurisdictions, the GDXJ inclusion will continue to attract greater institutional interest, improve share liquidity, and support our ongoing efforts to secure financing for project development. It underscores the growing recognition of high-quality North American juniors in a market increasingly favoring domestic, derisked opportunities."

U.S. Gold Corp. is a U.S.-focused gold exploration and development company advancing high-potential projects in Wyoming, Nevada, and Idaho. The Company is committed to creating value through disciplined project advancement, strategic exploration, and responsible operations in stable jurisdictions.

About U.S. Gold Corp.
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The Company's CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. The Company's Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Company's Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our belief that our inclusion in the GDXJ will enhance U.S. Gold's visibility among institutional and retail investors, improve trading liquidity, and broaden our appeal as we continue to derisk and develop our portfolio of gold and gold-copper assets in Wyoming, Nevada, and Idaho, GDXJ inclusion will continue to attract greater institutional interest, improve share liquidity, and support our ongoing efforts to secure financing for project development. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For additional information, please contact:
U.S. Gold Corp.
Investor Relations
+1 800 557 4550
ir@usgoldcorp.com
www.usgoldcorp.com

(PRNewsfoto/US Gold Corp.)

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SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.

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