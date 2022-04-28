Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM Approval based on groundbreaking Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial demonstrating benefit in patients receiving Camzyos versus placebo Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Camzyos™ for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart ...

