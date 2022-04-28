Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM
Approval based on groundbreaking Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial demonstrating benefit in patients receiving Camzyos versus placebo
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Camzyos™ (mavacamten, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg capsules) for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (obstructive HCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms. Camzyos is the first and only FDA-approved allosteric and reversible inhibitor selective for cardiac myosin that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive HCM.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220428006368/en/
Camzyos, Bristol Myers Squibb (Photo: Business Wire)
"This is a first-in-class medicine specifically for patients living with symptomatic obstructive HCM," said Milind Desai, M.D., MBA, director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center and director of clinical operations in Cleveland Clinic's Heart Vascular & Thoracic Institute. "With this FDA approval, U.S. cardiologists now have a new pharmacological option for eligible patients that targets the underlying pathophysiology of the disease."
The full U.S. Prescribing Information for Camzyos includes a Boxed WARNING for the risk of heart failure. Camzyos reduces left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and can cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Echocardiogram assessments of LVEF are required prior to and during treatment with Camzyos . Initiation of Camzyos in patients with LVEF Camzyos if LVEF is Camzyos with certain cytochrome P450 inhibitors or discontinuation of certain cytochrome P450 inducers may increase the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction; therefore, the use of Camzyos is contraindicated with moderate to strong CYP2C19 inhibitors or strong CYP3A4 inhibitors, and moderate to strong CYP2C19 inducers or moderate to strong CYP3A4 inducers. Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, Camzyos is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the Camzyos REMS PROGRAM. Please see additional Important Safety Information including Boxed WARNING below.
"This approval builds on decades of cardiovascular leadership and reflects our steadfast commitment to people impacted by cardiovascular disease," said Samit Hirawat, M.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We are proud to bring this first-of-its kind medicine to patients, which may help to address an unmet need in the U.S. in the symptomatic NYHA class II-III obstructive HCM treatment landscape."
This approval is based on data from the Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM trial. At baseline, approximately 73% of the randomized patients were NYHA class II and 27% were NYHA class III. The mean LVEF was 74%, and the mean Valsalva left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient was 73 mmHg. The baseline mean Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionaire-23 (KCCQ-23) Clinical Summary Score (CSS) was 71. At Week 30, 37% (n=45/123) of patients taking Camzyos achieved the composite primary endpoint, defined as the proportion of patients who achieved either improvement of mixed venous oxygen tension (pVO 2 ) by ≥1.5 mL/kg/min plus improvement in NYHA class by at least 1 or improvement of pVO 2 by ≥3.0 mL/kg/min plus no worsening in NYHA class, versus 17% (n=22/128) treated with placebo. The difference was 19% (95% CI: 9, 30; p=0.0005). Additionally at Week 30, patients receiving Camzyos had greater improvement compared to placebo group across all secondary endpoints, including:
- Mean change from baseline post-exercise LVOT peak gradient