U.S. Bank Providing Opportunity to Win a Trip to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles

People can visit any U.S. Bank branch for a chance to win two Super Bowl LXI tickets, airfare, hotel and $1,000 in spending money. No purchase or account are required to enter or win.

U.S. Bank is offering fans a chance to win a complete Super Bowl LXI prize package — including two tickets, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and $1,000 in spending money — by visiting any U.S. Bank branch between Sept. 8 and Dec. 31, 2026.

No purchase or bank account is required to enter the U.S. Bank Super Bowl LXI Getaway sweepstakes.

As an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL — and presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP award — U.S. Bank launched this sweepstakes to bring its NFL partnership directly to everyday fans.

U.S. Bank has launched its ultimate Super Bowl LXI Getaway, open to U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older, whether you're a current customer or not. One winner takes home the full package: two game tickets, round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations and $1,000 in spending money for the big weekend in Los Angeles.

How to enter the Super Bowl LXI Getaway

Entering is straightforward. Visit any U.S. Bank branch between Sept. 8 and Dec. 31, 2026, scan the code on-site and provide some basic personal information. You don't need to be an existing customer to participate, and each person may enter once. You must be 18 years of age to enter.

What's included in the prize package

The winner receives:

  • Two tickets to Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles
  • Round-trip airfare for two
  • Hotel accommodations
  • $1,000 in spending money

Why U.S. Bank is behind this getaway

U.S. Bank became an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL earlier this year. The collaboration builds on a strong, trusted relationship between the two organizations spanning more than 20 years. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation and financial stability, and this giveaway is one way U.S. Bank is bringing that partnership to life for everyday fans. U.S. Bank is the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP award.

"We're thrilled to help bring the excitement of Super Bowl LXI closer to fans and clients through this ultimate getaway," said Sekou Kaalund, head of Branch and Small Business Banking at U.S. Bank. "As an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL, U.S. Bank is proud to celebrate the moments that bring people together and to give someone the chance to experience one of the biggest sporting events in the world in an unforgettable way."

Beyond the NFL partnership, U.S. Bank has a long track record in sports industry finance, working with more than 35 professional sports teams, stadium, and league-level clients across the country.

See official rules for details.

Frequently asked questions

Q: Do I need a U.S. Bank account to enter the Super Bowl LXI Getaway?

No. The giveaway is open to U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older. Simply visit a branch and scan the code to enter.

Q: How many times can I enter the Super Bowl LXI sweepstakes?

Each participant may enter once by scanning the code at any U.S. Bank branch and submitting the required personal information. If you're unable to visit a U.S. Bank branch, you may mail in an entry by following the instructions in the Official Rules.

Q: Where is Super Bowl LXI being held?

Super Bowl LXI is being held in Los Angeles. The U.S. Bank prize package includes travel and hotel accommodations for the full experience.

Q: What is the bank's relationship with the NFL?

U.S. Bank became an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL in 2026. The relationship, however, spans more than 20 years and is built on a shared focus on innovation and financial stability.

About U.S. Bank

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

Media Contact:
Susan Beatty
U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
Susan.beatty@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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