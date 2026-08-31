U.S. Bank Launches New Brand Campaign Featuring Chief Financial Playmaker Fernando Mendoza

The NFL quarterback brings financial confidence to life in the new campaign
- U.S. Bank launched a new brand campaign featuring NFL quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the bank's Chief Financial Playmaker
- The campaign brings Mendoza's passion for football and finance together to help make money conversations more approachable for younger audiences, NFL fans and U.S. Bank clients
- A video series focuses on different ways Mendoza works with U.S. Bank to make money management easier and less stressful
U.S. Bank today launched a new brand campaign featuring NFL quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the bank's Chief Financial Playmaker. The campaign brings Mendoza's passion for football and finance together to help make money conversations more approachable for younger audiences, NFL fans and U.S. Bank clients.
The new work is part of the bank's broader brand platform, "The Power of Us," and builds on the company's role as an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL. Acknowledging that Gen Z faces real financial stress, Mendoza as Chief Financial Playmaker helps to make banking feel like one less thing to worry about one cozy conversation at a time.
The "Cozy Cash," video series eases money tension for Gen Z with U.S. Bank tools, tips and benefits of having all your banking and savings in one spot with Bank Smartly®. The "Making Plays" video features Mendoza working together with his U.S. Bank team to take the stress out of managing money and free him to focus on other things.
Actress, comedian and influencer Caitlin Reilly is also featured in the "Cozy Cash" series. Reilly chats with Mendoza about ‘cozy-maxing' and finding ways to ease her financial stress. Reilly is known for her work as the "Girl Who is Going to be Okay," and brings a relatable voice that resonates with younger audiences.
"I'm excited to keep building with U.S. Bank because this work brings together two things I care deeply about: football and finance," said Mendoza. "Money can feel complicated, especially when you're making big decisions for the first time. If I can help people start earlier, ask better questions and feel more confident, that's a role I'm proud to play."
Mendoza joined U.S. Bank as Chief Financial Playmaker as part of the bank's NFL partnership to help shape U.S. Bank Financial Edge™, a customized financial guidance offering built to help NFL players navigate important financial decisions throughout their careers and beyond. His role with the bank has continued to expand as U.S. Bank brings forward new content and experiences that encourage people to make informed choices with their money.
"Fernando is a unique fit for this campaign because he has a genuine passion for personal finance and understands the financial questions many people face today," said Scott Ford, president of wealth management at U.S. Bank. "We know consumers are looking for financial guidance from places and people they trust. Through this campaign, Fernando helps us bring practical money conversations to life in a way that is approachable, relevant and authentic. At the same time, his insights continue to inform the work we're doing through Financial Edge to help NFL players and legends build financial confidence for the future."
The campaign will run across social media platforms, including Meta, Snapchat and TikTok, streaming audio and podcasts, and streaming video, as well as U.S. Bank owned channels, extending the bank's ongoing effort to bring financial guidance to life through trusted voices, relevant storytelling and moments that resonate with clients and communities.
About U.S. Bank
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831973283/en/
Susan Beatty
U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
susan.beatty@usbank.com