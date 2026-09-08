U.S. Bank introduces new campaign featuring San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

Campaign features Bank Smartly® and the role small businesses play in helping communities thrive
U.S. Bank launched a new marketing campaign featuring San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, bringing together the bank's Bank Smartly® offering and its commitment to supporting small businesses.
The campaign includes spots focused on Bank Smartly or ways U.S. Bank and the NFL help small businesses manage and grow.
Bank Smartly is designed to help clients simplify how they manage money by bringing eligible U.S. Bank products together in one connected experience.
U.S. Bank today launched a new marketing campaign featuring San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, bringing together the bank's Bank Smartly® offering and its commitment to supporting small businesses. Launching as the NFL season gets underway, the campaign highlights the power of U.S. Bank teamwork to help people, families and business owners make smarter financial decisions.
McCaffrey will appear in new creative across paid, owned and social channels as part of the bank's broader "The Power of Us" brand platform, which showcases how the bank partners with clients to confidently move forward with expert guidance, digital tools and the support of experienced bankers. The creative includes three spots: " Together ," " Win as One " and " Same Power ." Two of the spots are focused on Bank Smartly, the bank's integrated checking and savings experience. The "Same Power" spots connect U.S. Bank and the NFL to the dedicated experts and customized plans designed to help small businesses manage and grow.
"Christian McCaffrey represents the kind of discipline, consistency and preparation that connects naturally to the way people think about their financial lives," said Michael Lacorazza, chief marketing officer for U.S. Bank. "This campaign brings our brand promise to life by showing how U.S. Bank can be a trusted teammate for clients, whether they are building strong everyday money habits with Bank Smartly or running a small business that serves as the backbone of a local community."
Bank Smartly is designed to help clients simplify how they manage money by bringing eligible U.S. Bank products together in one connected experience. The campaign underscores the idea that smart financial choices are built over time through practical tools, trusted advice and consistent action—principles that also resonate with small business owners as they balance daily operations with long-term growth.
"Success for me comes from consistency, discipline and making smart decisions," said Christian McCaffrey. "That's how I approach everything, from training and preparation to family and finances. I'm proud to partner with U.S. Bank on a campaign that encourages people and business owners to build strong habits and make confident decisions for what comes next."
The campaign also shines a light on small businesses and the important role they play in local economies. As a small business owner of a performance footwear and apparel company himself, McCaffrey brings a personal perspective to the work, reinforcing the importance of preparation, organization and access to financial tools that can help entrepreneurs stay focused on their customers and communities. U.S. Bank is proudly supporting McCaffrey and his family as bank consumers and small business owners.
The new campaign is part of U.S. Bank expanding its presence in sports and culture, building on its multi-year relationship with the NFL and broader strategy to meet clients in the moments and communities that matter most to them. It also follows the bank's recently announced multi-year extension of its partnership with the San Francisco 49ers as the team's official bank sponsor, a renewed relationship that includes new fan, community and business-focused elements tied to Levi's® Stadium, 49ers PREP, the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report and girls' flag football.
About U.S. Bank
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908350760/en/
Susan Beatty
U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
susan.beatty@usbank.com