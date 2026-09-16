U.S. Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate to 7.00 Percent

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced it has increased its prime lending rate to 7.00 percent from 6.75 percent, effective tomorrow, September 17, 2026, at all U.S. Bank locations.
About U.S. Bancorp:
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients globally, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 110th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916065071/en/
Investor contact:
Brian Mauney, Head of Investor Relations, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations –
brian.mauney@usbank.com
Media contact:
Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications –
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com