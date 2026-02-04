U.S. Bank Adds Industry Veterans to Its Payments: Merchant and Institutional Leadership Team

Peter Geronimo to amplify and streamline payments offerings to large business and institutional clients; Raj Gazula to lead strategy as Chief Administrative Officer

U.S. Bank has named two new senior leaders to its Payments: Merchant and Institutional (PMI) team as the company continues to bolster and transform its Payments businesses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204358051/en/

Peter Geronimo

Peter Geronimo

Peter Geronimo has joined U.S. Bank to lead the company's new PMI Sales Distribution team. This new team will further enable U.S. Bank to deliver a holistic approach to clients, combining exceptional relationship management and payments expertise to best serve clients' needs.

Geronimo most recently served as Managing Director and Head of North American Sales for Commercial Bank, Services at Citi. In addition to his 16 years of experience in treasury, payments and working capital, he has a successful track record for driving strategic growth through an engaging sales culture, navigating complex organizations to deliver exceptional client experiences. Geronimo is based in New York City.

Raj Gazula has also joined the bank to lead strategy and serve as the Chief Administrative Officer for PMI. Gazula brings nearly 30 years of experience to the role, with deep payments and strategy experience. He led Wholesale Payments at Truist including treasury solutions, merchant acquiring and commercial cards. Prior to that, he led the strategy and transformation work for the Corporate and Institutional Group when Sun Trust integrated with BB&T. Gazula is based in Atlanta.

Both Geronimo and Gazula will report to Mark Runkel, vice chair and head of PMI at U.S. Bank.

"I'm delighted to welcome Peter and Raj to the PMI team," said Runkel. "U.S. Bank has deep experience, diverse global capabilities and longevity in payments. Peter and Raj are joining at an important time in our transformation journey. The work we've done over the past year has allowed us to reimagine how we harness our payments capabilities, simplify and streamline the client experience and more effectively meet our clients' needs now and as they grow."

Payments transformation has been one of three strategic growth priorities at U.S. Bank over the past year, along with organic growth and expense management. PMI is a global business encompassing merchant acquiring, card issuing and money movement for mid-market to large institutional companies.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $692 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Todd Deutsch, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications
todd.deutsch@usbank.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

u-s-bancorpusbnyse-usbfintech-investing
USB
The Conversation (0)
Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

Apple Vision Pro upgraded with the powerful M5 chip and comfortable Dual Knit Band

The latest version improves performance, display rendering, battery life, and comfort, while offering innovative features with visionOS 26 and all-new spatial apps and Apple Immersive content Apple® today introduced Apple Vision Pro ™ with the powerful M5 chip that delivers a leap forward in... Keep Reading...
Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

Apple introduces the powerful new iPad Pro with the M5 chip

The new iPad Pro features the next generation of Apple silicon, with a big leap in AI performance, faster storage, and the game-changing capabilities of iPadOS 26 Apple® today introduced the new iPad Pro® featuring the incredibly powerful M5 chip. M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad® experience... Keep Reading...
Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

Apple unveils new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering the next big leap in AI for the Mac

With up to 3.5x more performance for AI workflows, faster storage, up to a phenomenal 24 hours of battery life, and macOS Tahoe, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better Apple® today unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro®, featuring the incredibly powerful Apple M5 chip. With M5, the 14-inch... Keep Reading...
Apple debuts iPhone 17

Apple debuts iPhone 17

iPhone 17 features the innovative Center Stage front camera, a bigger and brighter new display with ProMotion, and the A19 chip for improved performance Apple® today announced iPhone® 17, featuring the new Center Stage® front camera that takes selfies to the next level; a powerful 48MP Fusion... Keep Reading...
Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

Introducing iPhone Air, a powerful new iPhone with a breakthrough design

iPhone Air features an impossibly thin and light design that is more durable than any previous model, with innovative camera experiences and remarkable all-day battery life Apple® today debuted the all-new iPhone Air™, the thinnest iPhone® ever made, with pro performance. iPhone Air features a... Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Hires San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Commences Detailed LiDAR Survey on Carrizal Cu-Au-Co Property, Chile

Nextech3D.ai Expands Krafty Lab Enterprise Engagement Platform with F-35 Flight Simulation Experiences Through The Squadron Partnership

Related News

precious-metals-investing

Pinnacle Hires San Diego Torrey Hills Capital for Investor Relations and Grants Incentive Stock Options

base-metals-investing

Red Metal Resources Commences Detailed LiDAR Survey on Carrizal Cu-Au-Co Property, Chile

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Achieves 100% Drilling Success in 2025-Reports Final Assays from Trapper South at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Domestic Metals Initiates Geophysical Program at the Smart Creek Project and announces non-brokered Private Placement

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement with Drilling Services Provider

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Reports Assay Results Highlighting 2.05 g/t Au over 158.25 metres, Confirming Strong Gold Continuity at Swanson Gold Project

cleantech-investing

Charbone Announces its First Hydrogen Supply Hub in the Ontario Market