U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Chairman and CEO Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference.
The fireside chat will begin at 9:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 10 in New York.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the " Webcasts and Presentations " section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website . A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.
About U.S. Bancorp
Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.
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Investor contact: Angie Jeyaraj, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations
angie.jeyaraj@usbank.com
Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications
jeffrey.shelman@usbank.com