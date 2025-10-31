U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern, Vice Chair and Head of Payments: Merchants and Institutional Mark Runkel and Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Payments: Consumer and Small Business Courtney Kelso will present at the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference.
The presentation will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET on Friday, November 7 in Boston.
A live audio webcast will be available on the day of the conference, at the " Webcasts and Presentations " section of the U.S. Bank Investor Relations website . A replay will be made available on the same site following the event.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World's Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune's most admired superregional banks. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."
