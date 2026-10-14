Two-thirds of Quebecers worry waiting to buy will price them out of the market: RBC Home Ownership Poll

RBC data shows what Quebecers are considering when deciding to buy a home, including multi-generational housing, later timelines and a first home meant to last.
Key Findings:
- Only 34% of Quebecers worry about buying now and seeing prices continue to fall
- Almost half of Quebecers would consider living in a multi-generational home
- 68% of Quebecers want a home they won't outgrow
- 35% of current owners in Quebec say renewing their mortgage feels nearly as stressful as buying their first home
For Quebecers, waiting to buy a home feels like the bigger risk when it comes to price, according to latest rbc.com/about-rbc.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">RBC Home Ownership Poll. Two-thirds (66%) worry that holding off on buying will leave them priced out if prices rise, compared to only 34% who worry about buying now only to see prices fall.
"Quebecers are trying to make one of life's biggest decisions in a complex market, and that's genuinely difficult," said Janet Boyle, Senior Vice President of Home Equity Finance, RBC. "What matters most is focusing on what you can control: what you have for a down payment, what you're comfortable covering month-to-month and what you want the home to do for you over the next several years. Those are the questions worth working through with a mortgage specialist early in the home buying journey."
"Quebecers are finding new ways to make one of life's biggest purchases work," said Pascal Berger, Senior Mortgage Specialist, RBC. "For many families, that means buying together — pooling resources to get in sooner and share costs. But it's more than a mortgage decision: it touches everyone's long-term plans, from future purchases and taxes to selling or passing on the home. Those conversations are easier to have at the start, and the right advice makes them simpler."
Three additional trends emerged from the poll:
Trend: A shared roof as a route to home ownership
The poll found that many Quebecers see sharing a home with family as a way to make ownership a reality with 46% saying they would consider a multi-generational home. Current Quebec owners are open to it too, with 37% saying they would sell their home to buy a multi-generational one with their child to help them get into the market.
What's driving the interest in multi-generational home ownership among Quebecers?
- 32% say multi-generational living is becoming more common because of housing affordability
- 30% say it's a smart way for families to manage housing costs
- 23% feel it's more of a necessity than a choice
Trend: Canadians are buying later and thinking long term
The poll found that most Quebecers feel buying a home today looks very different than it did for previous generations:
- 73% believe buying a home today is more complicated than it used to be
- 58% say past generations can't understand the challenges of buying now
- 51% feel home buying advice from previous generations is no longer true
The timeline has shifted too: while current owners in Quebec say they bought their first home at age 29 on average, non-homeowners believe they will be 41 years old (on average) before they can get into the market. For 49% of non-owners in Quebec, they simply don't know when they will buy.
This shift could also be changing what buyers want from a first home. Nearly seven-in-10 (68%) of Quebecers would rather buy a home they can stay in longer, rather than one they may outgrow. Current owners in Quebec point to why: 49% say moving up is harder than expected and 35% would like a larger or different home but say it isn't financially realistic right now.
Trend: Financial pressure extends to homeowners facing mortgage renewals
The poll found that more than a third (35%) of current owners in Quebec say renewing their mortgage feels almost as stressful as buying their first home.
Three factors behind mortgage renewal stress:
- Rate uncertainty: 56% are concerned about interest rate increases in the coming year
- Household budgets: 38% expect their next renewal to strain their household finances
- Timing: 35% wish they had started planning for their renewal earlier
Against that backdrop, the appetite for guidance is clear: 80% of current owners in Quebec say having the right advice makes all the difference when renewing a mortgage.
RBC answers four common questions Quebecers are asking about buying and renewing today:
1) How much home should I buy?
Enough to suit your life for as long as you plan to stay, within a payment you're comfortable carrying. It's important to remember that what you qualify for isn't always what you want to spend monthly, and total costs extend beyond the mortgage to covering taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance. As a guideline, no more than 30% to 32% of your gross annual income should go to mortgage expenses, such as principal, interest, property taxes, heating costs and condo fees.
2) Can I buy a house with my parents or family members?
Yes, you can buy a home with parents or other family members by applying for a mortgage together as co-borrowers. Lenders assess everyone's income, debts and credit together, which can increase how much you can borrow. Each co-borrower is responsible for the full mortgage, not just their share, and co-borrowers' names are typically listed on the property title, depending on the mortgage arrangement. Before applying, agree on:
- Who will be on the mortgage and the title
- How each person's down payment contribution will be documented
- How monthly costs will be split
- What happens if someone wants to sell or their circumstances change
3) What happens if my mortgage renews at a higher rate?
If your mortgage renews at a higher rate, your monthly payment will likely increase. For example, on a $478,000 mortgage with a 25-year amortization, a fixed rate rising from 2% to 5% at renewal would increase the monthly payment from $2,024 to $2,631, about $600 more a month.
There are ways to help manage the change. Making a lump-sum payment, doubling up payments or increasing your regular payment before renewal can reduce your principal. Other options include adjusting your amortization, term or payment frequency. Knowing your numbers early and talking with a mortgage specialist gives you more time to plan.
4) What resources are available to help me buy a home or renew my mortgage?
RBC offers tools and advice for every stage of home ownership. Find helpful resources, tools and advice on mortgages, renewals and homebuying at RBC My Money Matters and on REALTOR.ca as part of RBC's partnership to bring trusted homebuying advice and financial education to Canadians. Explore your options and connect with an RBC Mortgage Specialist at RBC Mortgages.
Fast Facts: RBC Home Ownership Poll (Selected Findings)
|
WHICH OF THE FOLLOWING WORRIES YOU THE MOST?
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QC
|
CAN
|
INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
FIRST-TIME BUYERS
|
Purchasing a home now, only for prices to fall afterward
|
34 %
|
38 %
|
50 %
|
47 %
|
Holding off on buying now, only for prices to rise and being priced out
|
66 %
|
62 %
|
50 %
|
53 %
|
RESPONSE (% YES)
|
QC
|
CAN
|
INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
FIRST-TIME BUYERS
|
I would consider living in a multi-generational home
|
46 %
|
44 %
|
53 %
|
57 %
|
RESPONSE (% AGREE)
|
QC
|
CAN
|
INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
FIRST-TIME BUYERS
|
Multi-generational living is becoming more common because of housing affordability
|
32 %
|
39 %
|
34 %
|
35 %
|
Multi-generational living is a smart way for families to manage housing costs
|
30 %
|
32 %
|
32 %
|
35 %
|
Multi-generational living feels more like a necessity than a choice
|
23 %
|
30 %
|
26 %
|
29 %
|
Buying a home today is more complicated than in previous generations
|
73 %
|
74 %
|
77 %
|
77 %
|
I don't think past generations can understand the challenges of buying a home today
|
58 %
|
65 %
|
71 %
|
77 %
|
RESPONSE (% AGREE)
|
QC
|
CAN
|
INTEND TO PURCHASE WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
FIRST-TIME BUYERS
|
Home buying advice from previous generations is no longer true
|
51 %
|
52 %
|
59 %
|
60 %
|
The idea of a "starter home" has changed compared to previous generations
|
66 %
|
71 %
|
77 %
|
77 %
|
I would rather buy a home I can stay in longer than one I may outgrow
|
68 %
|
61 %
|
72 %
|
74 %
|
RESPONSE
(% CONCERNED)
|
QC
|
CAN
|
MORTGAGE RENEWAL WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
I'm concerned about interest rate increases in the coming year
|
56 %
|
65 %
|
82 %
|
HOMEOWNER RESPONSE (% AGREE)
|
QC
|
CAN
|
MORTGAGE RENEWAL WITHIN 2 YEARS
|
I would be willing to sell my home and buy a multi-gen home with my child so they can get into the market
|
37 %
|
35 %
|
43 %
|
I'd like to move to a larger/ different home, but it's not financially realistic right now
|
35 %
|
46 %
|
61 %
|
It is harder to move up from a first home than I expected
|
49 %
|
52 %
|
61 %
|
Renewing my mortgage feels almost as stressful as buying my first home
|
35 %
|
46 %
|
51 %
|
I wish I started planning for my renewal earlier
|
35 %
|
39 %
|
42 %
|
I expect my next mortgage renewal to increase pressure on my household finances
|
38 %
|
47 %
|
60 %
|
Having the right advice makes all the difference when getting or renewing a mortgage
|
80 %
|
81 %
|
84 %
*First-time Buyer: Non-owners who intend to purchase their first home within two years.
Disclaimer
This news release is intended as general information only and is not to be relied upon as constituting legal, financial or other professional advice. A professional advisor should be consulted regarding your specific situation. The information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. No endorsement of any third parties or their advice, opinions, information, products or services is expressly given or implied by Royal Bank of Canada or any of its affiliates.
About the RBC 2026 Home Ownership Poll
An online survey of 1,810 Canadians, including 384 Quebecers, aged 18 to 64 was completed between August 5 and 24, 2026, using Leger's online panel. Leger's online panel has approximately 500,000 members nationally and has a retention rate of 90 per cent. No margin of error can be associated with a non-probability sample (i.e. a web panel in this case). For comparative purposes, though, a probability sample of 1810 respondents would have a margin of error of ±2.3%, 19 times out of 20.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.
Media contact:
Marie-Claude Asselin, RBC, marieclaude.asselin@rbc.com
SOURCE RBC Royal Bank
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