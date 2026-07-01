Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Drilling Unlocks Compelling Carbonatite Extensions

Download the PDF here.

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AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

AuKing Mining

Advancing a diversified portfolio of uranium, copper and critical minerals projects across Australia, Tanzania and North America, with current priorities including the proposed tin acquisition in north-west Tasmania, the Koongie Park copper-zinc project in Western Australia, and the Mkuju uranium project in southern Tanzania. Keep Reading...
Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Drilling Commences at Tundulu Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite SystemDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May Start

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Tundulu Rare Earths Contractors Appointed for mid-May StartDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Cashflow Report

Quarterly Cashflow Report

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

Star Copper Expands Copper-Gold Portfolio with Two Advanced District-Scale Exploration Assets in British Columbia

- Acquisition of Zymo and Indata Copper-Gold Projects from Eastfield Resources would materially increase drill-ready targets, exploration upside, and long-term development opportunities VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) ("Star... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out

Metalsource Mining Continues to Define High Grade Polymetallic Core at Silver Hill with 33 Metre down Plunge Step Out

Hole SH26-19 returns 6.28 metres grading 1,156 g/t AgEq, including 1,789 g/t AgEq over 3.6 metres, extending the emerging high grade corridor while improving confidence in the continuity of mineralization and ongoing vectoring toward new zones. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM,OTC:MSMMF)... Keep Reading...
CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

CoTec Files Preliminary Economic Assessment and Technical Report for the Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation and Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent National Instrument 43-101 technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate, Preliminary Economic... Keep Reading...
Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company

Steadright to Purchase 50% Interest in Moroccan Site and Crushing and Grinding Equipment Company

(TheNewswire) June 29, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that as of June 27 it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire a 50% interest in a Moroccan company holding crushing,... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey of the Kinkaid Cu-Au-Ag Project, Nevada, Identifies Significant New Porphyry Target

Oreterra Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey of the Kinkaid Cu-Au-Ag Project, Nevada, Identifies Significant New Porphyry Target

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report completion of additional fieldwork including an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over its 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in Nevada's... Keep Reading...
MHM appoints R.W. Corkery for EIS readiness

MHM appoints R.W. Corkery for EIS readiness

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced MHM appoints R.W. Corkery for EIS readinessDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

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