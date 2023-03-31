Beyond Minerals Expands Portfolio of High Potential Greenfield Lithium Projects in Ontario to Nearly 150,000 Hectares

Battery MetalsInvesting News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PURE GOLD MINING INC.  ("PGM.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 21, 2023 and Pure Gold Mining Inc.  (the "Company") new release dated March 30, 2023 , effective at the opening on Tuesday , April 04, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_____________________________________

23/03/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated March 24, 2023 , the Exchange has been notified that Beacon Securities Limited (the "Agent") has exercised their remaining over-allotment options being 545,000 units to bring their over-allotment option to a full exercise of 1,545,000 units.

With this full over-allotment exercise, gross proceeds from the Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 20, 2023 , were $23,097,750 .

Please see below for the summary of the Prospectus.

Prospectus-Units Brokered Offering:

Offering:

11,845,000 units (including full exercise of the Agent's Over-Allotment Option). Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the company and one common share purchase warrant.



Unit Price:

$1.95 per unit.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:

$2.70 per share for a period of 2 years from closing, subject to acceleration.



Agent:

Beacon Securities Limited.



Agent's Commission:

Beacon Securities Limited - $782,613 cash from the sale of the units, excluding any units purchased by subscribers that will directly settle their purchase with the Company. The Agent also received a corporate finance fee of $600,000 plus applicable taxes.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Agent exercised their full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,545,000 units.



Agent's Compensation Option:

401,340 options, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.



Corporate Finance Fee

Compensation Option:

309,360 options


The Agent's Compensation Options and the Corporate Finance Fee Compensation Options both have an exercise price of $1.95 per option for a period of 2 years following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2023 , March 3, 2023 , March 21, 2023 , March 24, 2023 , and March 31, 2023 , and the Short Form Prospectus dated March 20, 2023 , which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:57  a.m. PST, March 30, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  5:00  a.m. PST, March 31, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 596,260 shares at $0 .12 to settle outstanding debt for $71,551.25 .

Number of Creditors:                  2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KINGFISHER METALS CORP.  ("KFR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 6, 2023 , between Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia , commonly referred to as the Ball Creek East project.  By way of Consideration, the Company will issue a total of $3,500,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 70,000,000 shares) at a price the greater of $0.05 and the market price to the optionor and will pay $7,500,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period.  The Property is subject to a 2% net smelter return to be retained by Sandstorm Gold Ltd., of which one-half may be purchased by Orogen at any time with a cash payment of $1,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 7, 2023 .

________________________________________

KINGFISHER METALS CORP.  ("KFR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 6, 2023 , between Kingfisher Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100-per-cent interest in a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia , commonly referred to as the Hank project.  By way of Consideration, the Company will make a total cash payment of $250,000 , will issue a total of $3,000,000 in shares (up to a maximum of 60,000,000 shares) at a price the greater of $0.05 and the market price to the optionor and will pay a total of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a 4 year period.  The Property is subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty is to be retained by Orogen Royalties Inc., of which 1% may be purchased by Golden Ridge at any time with a cash payment of US$3,000,000 .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 7, 2023 .

________________________________________

METALORE RESOURCES LIMITED ("MET ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length exchange of assets. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company shall acquire the remaining 48% interest in four natural gas wells located in Houghton Township, Ontario . As consideration, the Company shall give one mineral lease, located in the Greenstone Municipality, NW Ontario to the non-arm's length party.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 31, 2023 .

________________________________________

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  8:16 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWER METALS CORP. ("PWM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 06, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

11,325,000 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price:

$0.57 per Flow-Through Shares



Number of Placee:

17 initial purchasers and 2 End-Buyers

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/a




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/a

N/a





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants





Commission:

$  129,105

N/A

226,500 Warrants


Broker Warrants Term: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .40 for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 27, 2023 , announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 29, 2023 , with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred.  Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business March 30, 2023 , commenced trading on Friday, March 31, 2023 .

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on March 31, 2023 . The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15  a.m. PST, March 31, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SP STRATEGIC ACQUISITION CORP. ("SPSA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at  8:30 a.m. PST, March 31, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 12:30  p.m. PST, March 30, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZINCORE METALS INC. ("ZNC.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2023
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 17, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

19,080,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.01 per share



Warrants:

19,080,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,080,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a one year period



Number of Placees:

9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 14 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c3291.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Power MetalsPWM:CALithium Investing
PWM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Venus Metals Corporation

Rox Resources And Venus Metals To Consolidate Interests In Youanmi Gold Project, WA

Rox Resources Limited (“Rox” ASX:RXL) and its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation Limited (“Venus” ASX:VMC) are pleased to advise that they have entered into a binding agreement to consolidate their respective ownership interests in the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium - John Wisbey, CEO and Chairman

International Lithium CEO Sees Good Prospects for Rubidium at Raleigh Lake Project

Rubidium will be an important part of International Lithium’s (TSXV:ILC,OTCQB:ILHMF) portfolio as the company ramps up exploration of its Raleigh Lake lithium project in Ontario, Canada, following the release of its maiden mineral resource estimate for the project.

“Rubidium is quite an important metal, worth about 20 times more than lithium, and we've got quite a lot of it. So we're very pleased with that as a big plus for the project,” said John Wisbey, CEO and chairman of Vancouver-based International Lithium, a lithium and rare metals exploration and development company.

The company’s Raleigh Lake project, according to its maiden resource estimate, hosts 822 metric tons of rubidium in the measured and indicated category and 521 metric tons in the inferred category.

Keep reading...Show less

Venus Metals Corporation Limited and Rox Resources to Consolidate Interests in Youanmi Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) and its joint venture partner Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) are pleased to advise that they have entered into a binding agreement to consolidate their respective ownership interests in the Youanmi Gold Project in Western Australia.

Under the agreement, Rox will acquire Venus' gold interests in each of its Youanmi joint ventures (30% of OYG JV (all minerals), 45% of Youanmi JV and Currans Find JV, and 50% of Venus Metals JV) (collectively the "Youanmi Gold Project") for consideration of 110 million fully paid ordinary shares in Rox ("Rox Shares") ("the Transaction"), subject to the conditions precedent (as summarised below) being met. Venus will retain its nongold interests in the Youanmi JV, Currans Find JV and Venus Metals JV, as well as its interests in its nonYouanmi gold assets.

The Transaction will see all gold rights held by Rox and Venus consolidated under a simplified, single ownership structure, providing a strong platform to progress the development of the Youanmi Gold Project.

Venus shareholders will, following completion of the Transaction, have the opportunity to benefit from the Transaction through:

- Eligible Venus shareholders (as at a record date to be advised) receiving Rox Shares through Venus proposed in-specie distribution of Rox Shares; and

- Retaining their Venus shares, and therefore, retaining an indirect interest in the Rox Shares retained by Venus and continue to participate in the value of Venus' non-Youanmi assets (which include gold, lithium, base metals and rare earths projects).

By simplifying the ownership structure, streamlining the development decision making process and increasing scale and market relevance, the parties believe that this structure will provide Rox with greater market appeal and access to capital, which is expected to unlock value for both Rox and Venus shareholders.

Management Comments

Rox Resources Managing Director, Mr Rob Ryan commented:

"Consolidating the gold interests under the Youanmi Gold Project under Rox's ownership is a logical transaction that is expected to deliver compelling value for both sets of shareholders and we are enormously excited about the strong foundation this transaction creates for the Project's ongoing exploration and development. The transaction provides investors and financiers with a clearer ownership structure and access to the full value of the Youanmi Gold Project.

"Building on our existing high-grade resource base and our recent exploration success at Midway and Youanmi South, this simplified ownership structure will enable Rox and Venus shareholders to share in the future growth of Rox as we work to unlock the full potential of the Youanmi Gold Project."

"2023 is set to be a milestone year at Youanmi, with drilling underway to convert existing Inferred Resources to Indicated status to support the Pre-Feasibility Studies. We are also very excited to see ongoing results from the Midway and Youanmi South discoveries, which are potential gamechangers for the Youanmi Gold Project."

Venus Managing Director, Mr Matthew Hogan, commented:

"This is a win-win transaction for all shareholders in both companies, unlocking considerable value and dramatically simplifying the development pathway for the Youanmi Gold Project.

I'm extremely confident in the capabilities of the Rox Board and Management team, and very excited to be joining forces with them with the aim of bringing the Youanmi Gold Mine back into production in the near future."

Transaction Rationale

Both the Rox and Venus Boards consider there to be strong strategic rationale for the Transaction. Venus shareholders will retain their exposure to the Youanmi Gold Project both as Rox and Venus shareholders, while also allowing the market to fully recognise the value of the remaining assets held by Venus.

Both sets of shareholders are expected to benefit from:

- Simplified ownership - this is expected to result in cost synergies and increases the appeal of the Youanmi Gold Project to potential investors;

- Greater market relevance - consolidating ownership of the Youanmi Gold Project, whilst increasing the market presence and liquidity of Rox, is expected to attract greater interest from the investment community (institutional investors and brokers);

- Access to capital - the simplified ownership structure will appeal to potential debt providers, whilst the greater scale and relevance will appeal to institutional investors; and

- Re-rating potential - Rox currently trades at a resource multiple that is a substantial discount to its peers. Rox and Venus believe that the factors outlined above will position Rox well for a positive rerating in the market.

Following completion of the Transaction, Venus will continue to hold its non-gold interests in the Youanmi JV, Currans Find JV and Venus Metals JV, as well as its interests in its projects other than Youanmi, including the Youanmi Vanadium deposit, Youanmi Base Metals Project, Sandstone Bell Chambers deposit, Bridgetown Greenbushes East Lithium Project, Marvel Loch East Rare Earth Project, Henderson Lithium Gold Nickel Project and Mangaroon Rare Earth Project.

Additionally, following completion of the Transaction and the in-specie distribution, Venus is expected to hold 55 million Rox Shares, which when aggregated with the 5 million Rox Shares held by Venus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Redscope Enterprises Pty Ltd, is expected to represent approximately 18% of Rox Shares.

Key Transaction Details

The key transaction terms are summarised below:

- Joint venture consolidation - upon completion of the Transaction, the ownership of the Youanmi mine tenements (and the gold and non-gold rights under those tenements) will be as set out in the map below.

Rox will become the tenement holder for the majority of the Youanmi exploration tenements (where Venus will retain rights to non-gold minerals), whilst Venus will remain as tenement holder of selected tenements deemed core to their base metals and other minerals interests (Rox will retain the gold rights).

- Consideration shares - the Transaction will be funded through the issue of 110 million Rox Shares to Venus at a deemed issue price of $0.25 each, representing a total value of $27,500,000 (after adjustment for the JV loan, noted below*). As soon as practical following completion of the Transaction, Venus intends to distribute 55 million Rox shares to eligible Venus shareholders. Venus intends to hold the remaining 55 million Rox shares directly.

To view the Transaction detail and timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1JZKM7T3



About Venus Metals Corporation Limited:

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (ASX:VMC) is a West Australian based Company with a focus on gold, base metals, vanadium and lithium exploration projects. The Company aims to increase shareholder value through targeted exploration success on its projects.

The Company's major gold project is the Youanmi Gold Mine, located 500km north-east of Perth. The Youanmi Gold Mine is now jointly owned by Venus Metals (30%) and Rox Resources Limited (70%); Indicated and Inferred Resource of the mine is in excess of 3 million ounces of gold.



Source:
Venus Metals Corporation Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101862807"]

Keep reading...Show less
QMC Supports Canada-U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

QMC Supports Canada-U.S. Critical Minerals Supply Chain

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., (TSXV: QMC) (FSE: 3LQ) (OTC Pink: QMCQF) ("QMC" or "the Company") is encouraged by the recently announced 2023 Canadian Federal Budget ("Federal Budget") and its endorsement of investment in the green economy. The Federal Budget features multiple measures aimed at combatting climate change, transforming the nation's economy and fostering the development of future net-zero industries. The latest federal measures include investment tax credits, low-cost strategic financing, and targeted investments and programs to address the distinct requirements of industries or projects with national economic importance. Of particular importance to the Company is the newly introduced Investment Tax Credit for Clean Technology Manufacturing, estimated to cost CAD $11.1 billion over a 12-year period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Battery Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland

Global Battery Metals Files Drilling Permit Application for Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland

Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), a critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, announces that the drilling permit application for its Leinster Lithium Project (the "Property" or the "Project") has been submitted. Ten drill holes are planned to test to a depth of approximately 200m.

The submission outlines a staged diamond core drilling program and comes on the heels of the recently announced (see March 20, 2023 press release) potential discovery of up to six LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum) pegmatite dikes extending across a prospective lithium trend at Prospecting Licence Area 1597 ("PLA 1597" or the "Knockeen Prospect").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

POWER METALS APPOINTS GERRY BROCKELSBY AS CEO

Power Metals Corp. (" Power Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Gerry Brockelsby CFA as Chief Executive Officer.

POWER METALS CORP Logo (CNW Group/POWER METALS CORP)

Mr. Brockelsby has over 45 years of experience in the investment industry in both the equity and debt markets covering a wide range of companies both public and private, from micro-caps to large capitalization companies in a variety of industries. For eight years Gerry was Chief Investment Officer for the Inco Pension Plan where he managed equity and bond portfolios in addition to overall asset mix of the $1 billion plan.  During this period with Inco, he also gained intimate knowledge and experience in the mining industry.

In 1989, he formed Marquest Asset Management Inc. a registered investment management firm which went on to manage assets for several major pension funds.  In the following years, Marquest built a successful high net worth fund business offering various specialty fund mandates to investors including the management of resource flow-through funds.  Over the course of Gerry's career, he gained extensive experience as a seasoned investor in the resource sector and has developed a sound reputation with both resource companies and investors.  Upon retiring from Marquest, Mr. Brockelsby formed StoneGate Securities Ltd. to provide advisory and investment banking services to the mining community and continue to pursue his passion for investing in the resource sector.

Mr. Brockelsby will replace the Company's founder, Johnathan More . Mr. More will continue to serve as the Company's Chairman to the Board.

Johnathan More , Power Metals' Chairman & Founder commented, "Power Metals is thrilled to have Mr. Brockelsby take the helm as CEO. His knowledge and contacts in the Canadian mining industry are unprecedented as Power Metals is about to build a massive presence in the lithium space. The Company has approximately $10 million in cash and are ready to embark on a large-scale drill and exploration program. Furthermore, we will be updating the market of our immediate exploration plans very shortly."

About Power Metals Corp.
Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects.  We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Johnathan More , Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Power Metals assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE POWER METALS CORP

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/30/c1133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to C$6.8 Million

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Tech Investing

Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Confirms Year-end Filing Delay

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Proceeds of $2.08M

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: David Morgan Talks Gold, Liontown Rejects Albemarle

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces 2022 Results

×