Harvest of Napa recently named "Best Dispensary" for the third time Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it will begin adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California on April 1 . Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa . Napa's ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX