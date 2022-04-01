Market NewsInvesting News

Harvest of Napa recently named "Best Dispensary" for the third time Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it will begin adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California on April 1 . Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa . Napa's ...

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced that it will begin adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California on April 1 . Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa .

Napa's City Council approved a new ordinance on February 1 to allow adult-use cannabis retailers and manufacturers. Harvest of Napa was the first dispensary open to Napa patients in December 2018 . The Napa dispensary now offers more than 90 strains of flower and recently was named "Best Dispensary" for the third time by Bohemian Magazine . The location also won the "Best Edibles" and "Best Vape Shop" categories.

"We applaud the City Council for expanding access to legal cannabis to Napa's adult residents and look forward to welcoming customers to the many health and well-being benefits of cannabis," said Kim Rivers , Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "As Trulieve continues to expand its retail presence in California , our team is committed to delivering outstanding experiences tailored to the distinct preferences of each community."

Additional Trulieve branded and affiliated dispensaries in California are located in Palm Springs , Downtown Palm Springs , Grover Beach , and Venice . For more information on store activations and locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/california .

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Curaleaf Announces April Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during April 2022 .

  • BTIG Global Virtual Cannabis Conference
    April 6 – 7, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Camilo Lyon , BTIG Equity Analyst, on April 7 at 10:30am 11:10am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.
  • 2nd Annual Cantor Virtual Cannabis Conference
    April 12 – 14, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be participating in a fireside chat with Pablo Zuanic , Cantor Fitzgerald Equity Analyst, on April 12 at 8:00am 8:30am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
    April 20 – 21, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, will be keynoting the conference in a fireside with Jim Kirsch , Senior Managing Director, Cannabis Sector Co-Lead, Chairman at Alliance Global Partners on April 20 at 9:05am 9:25am ET .

    Matt Darin , President Curaleaf US, will be participating in a panel titled "Differentiating Top MSO Investment Opportunities" hosted by Tim Seymour of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF & JW Asset Management on April 20 at 10:30am ET 11:10am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Launching Limited '4.20 for All' NFT Collection

Beginning 420 hours before April 20 (4/20); 420 NFTs available to benefit charity

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States announced today the launch of "4.20 for All" Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) Collection. The initial offerings will be available beginning on April 2 at 1pm EST which is exactly 420 hours prior to April 20 (420), the nationally recognized cannabis holiday. Proceeds from all Trulieve's NFT sales will benefit a charity.

Centurion Signs Amending Agreement to Create Cannabis Spin-Out and Will Apply for a Resumption of Trading as a Mineral Exploration Issuer

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has executed an Amending Agreement (to its amalgamation agreement dated March 3, 2022 with HAI Beverages Inc. ("HAI"), and Thani Ltd. (dba "CannaEden") (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), whereby Centurion will:

A) Incorporate a wholly owned subsidiary ("SubCo") and assign all Centurion cannabis-related assets (the "CannaAssets") and select liabilities to SubCo;
B) SubCo shares held by Centurion will be distributed to the Centurion shareholders;
C) the acquisitions of HAI and CannaEden will be completed by SubCo (thereafter "AmalCo"); and
D) AmalCo will continue the business of HAI and CannaEden, initially as a non-listed reporting issuer, with the intention to target a go-public event H2-2022, or H1- 2023.

Numinus to Host Q2 2022 Results Conference Call on April 14, 2022

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a mental health care company advancing innovative treatments and safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, will release its financial results for the quarter ended February 28, 2022 after market close on Thursday, April 14 2022.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the Company's Q2 2022 results conference call and webcast occurring on the same day, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time / 2:30 p.m. Pacific time . During the call, Numinus executives will review the Company's performance and recent initiatives, and answer questions from analysts.

Avicanna Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements for Year Ended December 31, 2021

$3.3M in revenue representing 108% Y-Y growth, significant growth in finished product sales

Total of 4 brands, 16 SKU's and 35 "cannabis 2.0" listings across medical and retail channels in Canada

hand holding a cannabis plant

Can Canadian Cannabis Operators Turn it Around?

Canadian cannabis players continue to “spin their wheels” without much promise ahead, one financial expert told the Investing News Network (INN).

Charles Taerk, president and CEO of Faircourt Asset Management, said he is not optimistic about the position of cannabis companies in Canada, including the top firms in the capital markets.

“(Canadian players) continue to not be profitable and are trying to make acquisitions to either build up their position in Canada or in a global market,” Taerk said.

