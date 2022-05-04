Market NewsInvesting News

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: https://regenerativecannabislive.com/
About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update

  • Generated record gross revenues of $5.6 million in 2021, representing 124% growth YOY
  • Maintained a strong capital position with $28.8 million of assets, and $6.4 million of liabilities

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 both of which are available at www.sedar.com .

Adastra Holdings Announces 2021 Annual Financial Results and Corporate Update (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

Michael Forbes , Chief Executive Officer of Adastra, commented, "2021 was a transformative year for Adastra. Having joined in May of 2021, I have seen considerable progress being made on many fronts – we acquired Phyto Extractions and PerceiveMD to vertically integrate our product reach; introduced several new, innovative cannabis products; entered new domestic markets; and created marketing and sales initiatives that have raised brand awareness among consumers and retailers. The team has worked diligently in restructuring and reducing costs giving us a solid foundation as we move forward."

"Strategically, our focus remains on the following growth areas: medical product development and formulation; premium branded extraction products; dried flower products; drug formulation; sales force expansion; and global opportunities. One of the fastest growing cannabis product categories in both Canada and the U.S. is infused pre-rolls. We are excited to be launching these types of pre-rolls shortly. As we are succeeding with shatter SKU expansion, we plan to leverage our shelf space to sell to the provincial distributors and anticipate this category being a big contributor to our success."

"Combined, our production rollout and market expansion strategies give us optimism for 2022 and beyond," added Mr. Forbes. "We believe we have established a platform for profitable growth, with multiple revenue streams and differentiation in the marketplace. We look to leverage this momentum over the coming months to create sustainable value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Financial Highlights
  • Achieved record revenues of approximately $5.6 million in 2021, compared to approximately $2.5 million in 2020 - an increase of 124%, demonstrating significant demand for Adastra's in-demand cannabis concentrate brands and products.
  • Achieved revenues of approximately $2.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q4 2020 - an increase of 67%.
  • Achieved gross profit of approximately $1.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to approximately $0.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 - an increase of 138%, noting that the current year included approximately $0.4 million of inventory write-downs.
  • Reduced operating expenses to approximately $4.3 million during the year ended December 31, 2021 from approximately $7.9 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 due to a reduction in non-cash share based payment expenses, advertising and promotional costs and professional fees.
Key 2021 Annual and Q4 Corporate and Business Highlights
  • Completed a full corporate rebrand of "Phyto Extractions Inc." to "Adastra Holdings Ltd." to better align the Company's name and image as a comprehensive leader in cannabis extraction, distillation and product manufacturing.
  • Acquired PerceiveMD, which opened the door for Phyto and Adastra to break new ground as providers of cannabis and psychedelic therapies to Canadians and people around the world.
  • Launched Phyto Extractions Full Spectrum Vape Cartridge Line.
  • Completed the acquisition of Phyto Extractions to drive accelerated growth and profitability through a comprehensive strategy of product innovation and enhanced retail engagement.
  • Entered the market with the creation of THC-Free 99% Pure CBD Isolate.
  • Expanded Phyto Extractions product line distribution into Yukon and Northwest Territories .
  • Received licensing by Health Canada that will enable the Company to sell dried cannabis flower products provincially and territorially in Canada through authorized distributors and retailers.
  • Refinancing of mortgage facility to provide incremental $1.0 million of liquidity allowing Adastra to expand production capabilities for future growth.
  • Distillate production increased by 134 kg, or 90% in Q4 2021 from Q4 2020.
  • Distillate production increased from 150kg in Q4 2020 to 284kg in Q4 2021.
  • Shatter production increased to 50 kg in Q4 2021 – no shatter was produced in Q4 2020.
Results of Operations

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020


Q4 2021

Q4 2020

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

Revenue

$

$

$

$

Cost of sales

1,989,604

1,245,097

5,628,616

2,499,355

Gross profit

(1,712,154)

(625,053)

(3,684,925)

(1,713,77)

Operating expenses

277,450

620,044

1,943,691

785,581

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)

(2,292,255)

(426,180)

(4,335,429)

(7,950,595)


(1,668,673)

90,473

(2,749,939)

(7,615,864)

As of December 31, 2021 and 2020




2021

2020




$

$




28,775,450

13,736,950




1,041,467

60,000

The above number have been subject to audit and reflect the consolidated results of the Company.

Share Cancellation and Return to Treasury

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has cancelled 10 million shares that were voluntarily returned to treasury for no valuable consideration by certain founders of the Company.  The share cancellation was effective April 29, 2022 .

As a select number of founders voluntarily surrendered the shares for no valuable consideration, the share cancellation did not constitute an "issuer bid" or an "offer to acquire" as defined in National Instrument 62‐104 – Take‐Over Bids and Issuer Bids .  The total number of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adastra has been reduced from 65,970,547 to 55,970,547, or a decrease of approximately 15%.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, but not limited to: the Company's plans to grow in the following areas: medical product development and formulation, premium branded extraction products, dried flower products, drug formulation, sales force expansion and global opportunities; the expected benefits of the Company's plan to leverage its shelf space to sell its pre-rolls to the provincial distributors and any expected revenue growth therefrom; and other general statements regarding the Company's platform for profitable growth and creation of sustainable value for customers, partners and shareholders. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include: the availability of a qualified workforce; changes in

regulations or licensing affecting the Company's business; reduced demand for cannabis and cannabis related products; reductions in the Company's retail space and store locations; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward looking statements.

Cresco Labs Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Canaccord Genuity Virtual Cannabis Conference, May 11, 2022: Chief Executive Officer Charles Bachtell will participate in a fireside chat with analyst Derek Dley and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Investor Conference Call

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Thursday, May 12, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

WEBCAST:

Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, and Whistler, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co, and Pedanios. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for third quarter ended March 31, 2022 and scheduling of the conference call to discuss results.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions managements considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .  The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Curaleaf Announces May Investor Community Conference and Event Participation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that members of Curaleaf's executive management team will be participating in the following investor community conferences and events during May 2022 .

  • AGP Virtual Spring Consumer Cannabis Conference
    May 3, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Evaluating MSO Opportunities in The Northeast" hosted by Aaron Grey , AGP Equity Analyst, on May 3 at 12pm 1pm ET .
  • Canaccord Genuity 6 th Annual Cannabis Conference
    May 11, 2022
    Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf , will be participating in a fireside chat with Matt Bottomley , Canaccord Genuity Equity Analyst, on May 11 at 10:30am 10:55am ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.
  • Wolfe Research Virtual Consumer Conference
    May 13, 2022
    Joe Bayern , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf , will be participating in a panel titled, "Cannabis MSOs Panel" hosted by Greg Badishkanian , Wolfe Research Equity Analyst, on May 13 at 12:55pm 1:25pm ET .
    Curaleaf management will also be hosting investor meetings.

For more information regarding upcoming Curaleaf financial community conference and event participation as well as details to access the webcasts please visit Curaleaf's IR website at https://ir.curaleaf.com/events .

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on May 12, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Participants are asked to request the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

U.S. toll free: 1-844-824-3830
Canada toll free: 1-855-669-9657
International dial in: 1-412-542-4136

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/G3El4rJ48b0

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for May 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in May 2022:

Wolfe Virtual Consumer Conference, May 13, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

