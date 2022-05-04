Trulieve Cannabis Corp. , a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May. Regenerative Cannabis Live, May 5, 2022 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a keynote speech and panel discussion. Event details may be found here: About Trulieve Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the ...

TCNNF,TRUL:CNX