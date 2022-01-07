Trulieve Cannabis Corp. a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-branded medical marijuana dispensary through its affiliate, Chamounix Ventures, LLC. The dispensary at 1222 Arch St. is in the Center City section of Philadelphia . This location becomes the Company's 160th owned, operated or affiliated dispensary nationwide. Located in the heart ...

