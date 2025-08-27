Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals Welcomes Mr. Taylor Sulik to the Company's Advisory Board

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik and announce his addition to the Company's Advisory Board, which is tasked with successfully guiding the Company in further developing its exploration critical minerals projects and ultimately its transition from a purely exploration focused company into a producer.

Mr. Sulik is a seasoned U.S. intelligence and security professional, with more than seven years of experience with the United States Coast Guard across a variety of security and intelligence roles. In addition, he is president of Mithril Mining Corp., a mining company focused on identifying, prospecting, exploring and developing U.S.-based critical-mineral deposits to further promote the reshoring of American critical-mineral mining. Through Mithril Mining Corp., Mr. Sulik is a member of the Critical Minerals Forum, the New American Industrial Alliance, the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and 47G, a Utah based industrial alliance focused on making Utah the nation's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense, and critical material companies. Additionally, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to American Tungsten, a Canadian-based company working to develop the IMA Mine, a past producing Tungsten mine located in East Central, Idaho, United States as well as Rockland Resources, a Canadian-based company working on developing multiple Beryllium projects across Utah. Beyond his Coast Guard and mining experience, Mr. Sulik has also served in a variety of strategy, operational and intelligence roles for, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Allied Universal and Constellis. He is also currently pursuing his master's degree at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., focusing his research and studies on national defense and strategic studies.

"We are very happy to welcome Mr. Taylor Sulik to our Troy team. The company is blessed to hold strategically-located critical mineral projects in both Canada and USA, jurisdictions which exhibits high and growing demand for commodities such as silica (silicon), scandium, gallium, vanadium and REE." said Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy. "Within 2025, we have announced a scandium/gallium/vanadium discovery at our 100% owned Lake Owen project in Wyoming, U.S. We believe the strengthening of our team with high-credibility professionals, such as Taylor, provide to our company huge advantages and paves the way for the next phase of growth not only for Lake Owen in Wyoming, but for all three North American projects in advancing our portfolio with the right, necessary moves to unlock their full potential."

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,
Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.



Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3)



Troy Minerals






Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia











Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Provaris Energy (PV1:AU) has announced Funding to Accelerate H2 and CO2 Commercialisation

Download the PDF here.

Electronic circuit board close up.

From Sand to Solar: Capturing Value Through Vertical Integration

The global shift to clean energy is rewriting the playbook on resource investing.

While critical minerals, such as lithium, rare earths and high-purity silica, continue to gain market momentum, owning a deposit is now just the tip of the investment iceberg. Forward looking companies and investors are now recognizing that the real opportunity extends beyond the top of the value chain but continues downstream — from mine to market.

Critical minerals are indispensable to solar panels, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage. Given their key role in building the infrastructure of the future, the real value rests in controlling a bigger piece of the critical mineral value chain, through a vertically integrated business model.

Westport Announces the Resignation of Chief Financial Officer William Larkin and Appoints Elizabeth Owens as Successor

Westport Announces the Resignation of Chief Financial Officer William Larkin and Appoints Elizabeth Owens as Successor

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX: WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT) today announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), William Larkin and the appointment of Elizabeth Owens as his successor. Mr. Larkin will step down in his capacity as CFO effective immediately and remain in an advisory capacity through September 15, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and the seamless transfer of duties and responsibilities.

"On behalf of myself and the Board, I would like to thank Bill for his commitment and significant contributions to Westport," said Dan Sceli, Chief Executive Officer of Westport. "Over his time at Westport, Bill has led the organization through a transformational period, including the recent sale of the Light-Duty segment and close of our HPDI joint venture, Cespira, helping to position the organization for long-term success. Bill has been a valuable member of our management team, and we wish him well in the future."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

HyProMag USA Commences Stockpiling of Feedstock

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V: MKA) ("Mkango") are pleased to announce that Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions LLC ("ILS") has formally commenced its stockpiling of feedstock initiative pursuant to the recently announced feedstock supply and pre-processing site share agreement between HyProMag USA LLC ("HyProMag USA" or the "Project") and ILS. Pre-processing of the feedstock is expected to commence prior to December 31, 2025.

The stockpiling and pre-processing will take place at both the ILS sites in Williston, South Carolina and Reno, Nevada (the "ILS sites"). ILS is a global electronics recycling company processing electronic waste. It is a full-service IT asset disposition, electronics recycling and scrap purchasing company and is fully compliant in ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and "Responsible Recycling R2v3 Recycler" at its USA locations. Through ILS, HyProMag USA will provide full traceability on its products to support the "closed loop" circular economy and critical mineral supply chains within the United States.



