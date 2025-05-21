Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals Reports Ongoing Geophysical Studies at the Lake Owen Project, Wyoming

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report on the processing and interpretation status of the airborne geophysical survey covering the 100% owned Lake Owen Project (the "Project"), which is located 50 km southwest of Laramie, Wyoming, USA (see Figure 1, 2).

Covering 1,424 hectares, the project is an exploration asset in the Proterozoic Lake Owen complex, favorable for titanomagnetite-hosted mineralization. Historically explored for Platinum Group Elements (PGE), it shows strong potential for vanadium, titanium, PGE, and other critical minerals.

Figure 1. Lake Owen, Location Map, Wyoming, USA

Recent maiden drilling results by Troy (announced on February 28th, 2025) have confirmed the presence of high concentrations of vanadium pentoxide (V₂O₅) and titanium dioxide (TiO₂), along with the discovery of scandium (a REE metal), significantly enhancing the project's critical mineral profile.

Lake Owen is supported by the US Geological Survey (USGS)'s Earth MRI (Earth Mapping Resources Initiative), which is delivering key geoscientific data and helping reduce exploration costs. As part of this initiative, a high resolution airborne magnetic and radiometric survey has been flown by USGS covering Troy's Claims and the raw data have become available to the Company. This federal backing highlights the project's strategic importance within the US critical minerals landscape.

Troy has engaged Geophysics One Inc. of Ontario, Canada, to evaluate, process, model and interpret the magnetic and radiometric data in conjunction with any available in-house geoscience data provided by the Company.

Figure 2. Lake Owen Project, Troy's Claims on Topo Map

Key Aspects of the Airborne Geophysical Survey

  • The Lake Owen Project area was surveyed by EON Geosciences Inc. for the USGS, using an airborne total-field magnetic and radiometric method in 2021.
  • Most of the 16,400 line-km helicopter survey was flown at 200m intervals, with the Lake Owen Complex subset infilled at 100m line separation in 2023 (see Figure 3, 4).
  • Despite the 100m interval, the nominal altitude was high at 80m, averaging 107.4m within the property and ranging from 78m to 180m. Overall, the data quality is very good.
  • Emphasis is placed on mapping magnetite-rich zones from the high-resolution magnetic data due to the area's mineralization being concentrated within cumulus magnetite-rich layers. Work and interpretation will be completed with enhanced magnetic images and a 3D magnetic model of the data that reveal remarkably consistent rhythmic magnetic layers and extending 10 km or more laterally, including the entire length of the Lake Owen property.
  • High magnetization zones aid geological mapping and exploration of the Lake Owen property, particularly in areas with increased magnetite content and inferred structural zones.
  • The radiometric response from the mafic complex is minimal and will be used only for mapping purposes, such as identifying cover and defining the Lake Owen Complex' extents. However, a few interesting anomalies will be analyzed to provide context for exploration targeting.
  • Geophysics One, beyond general interpretation maps, will provide to Troy all magnetic and radiometric product maps, as well as 2D & 3D modelling in selected cases.

Figure 3.Map showing the 2023 flown high-resolution (100m line spacing) airborne survey (2nd Vertical Derivative magnetics) covering Troy's Lake Owen Project claims, on top of the 200m line spacing Medicine Bow Magnetic Survey (background data of Total Field magnetics)

The interpretation of the geophysical survey is in progress and the results of the Geophysics One studies once received will be reported and discussed in another news release in due course.

Figure 4. The 100m Line Spacing Magnetic Survey over the Lake Owen Complex (2VD)

Qualified Person

The information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ted Vander Wart, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to ultimately deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO & Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source

Click here to connect with Troy Minerals Inc. (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) to receive an Investor Presentation

cleantech stockscse stockscse:troyresource investingcleantech investingCleantech Investing
TROY:CC
Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Troy Minerals (CSE:TROY)

Troy Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Completion of $1.2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has completed a private placement financing of 5,000,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for gross proceeds of $1,200,000 (the " Offering "). Each share will qualify as a "flow-through" share as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec). Proceeds of the Offering will be used towards advancing the Company's current mineral projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Submits Drilling Permit Application for Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the submission of a drilling permit application for the Table Mountain Silica Project in British Columbia. This key milestone supports Troy's strategic plan to evolve from an exploration-focused company into a revenue-generating mining operation, with production anticipated in the near term

The permit application details a comprehensive drilling program, requesting approval for a program involving up to 34 drill holes in 2025, totaling approximately 1,700 meters of drilling in the first year, and an additional 20 holes planned in subsequent years, bringing the total to approximately 2,700 meters over the proposed five-year period, with provisions for additional exploration activities as needed. This phased approach enables Troy to methodically advance the Table Mountain project, ensuring alignment with both operational goals and market demand.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Shareholders Meeting Materials Resulting From Canada Post Strike

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is providing an update to its shareholders regarding the impact of the strike by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the Company's ability to comply with its obligations to deliver its meeting materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on December 31, 2024 (the "Meeting

Due the postal strike, the Notice of Meeting, Information Circular and related proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials") may not be delivered to shareholders prior to the Meeting in accordance with regulatory requirements. The Meeting Materials have been filed on the Company's website and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Shareholders will still be able to vote their shares either directly by proxy (for registered shareholders) or indirectly through their intermediary (for unregistered shareholders who hold their shares through brokerage firms or other intermediaries). Instructions respecting voting can be obtained as outlined below.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Completes LiDAR Survey at Table Mountain Silica Project, British Columbia

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of a LiDAR survey at its Table Mountain Silica Project near Golden, British Columbia, Canada

The high-resolution LiDAR survey covered approximately 1.3 square kilometres of the primary target zone, where previous sampling has indicated potential for high-purity silica mineralization. The detailed topographic data will be instrumental in ongoing geological interpretation and future resource modeling.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green360 Technologies Limited

Successful Production of High-Quality Metakaolin for Low- Carbon Cement

Green360 Technologies Limited (ASX:GT3) (Green360 or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has produced a number of metakaolin samples from its kaolin resources and deposits. Successful internal laboratory testing of the metakaolin validates its exceptional quality, exceeding industry benchmarks, making it suitable for use in low-carbon cement formulations and high-performance structural concrete.

Keep reading...Show less
Solar panels and windmills.

10 Biggest ASX Renewable Energy and Sustainability Stocks in 2025

As the energy transition continues to gain urgency, investors should keep an eye on cleantech stocks, including sectors such as low-emission technologies, renewable energy, water and wastewater technologies and waste and resource efficiency.

With US President Donald Trump pulling away from the investments in the energy transition made by the previous Biden administration, Australian green companies could pick up momentum. Researchers for Deloitte project that Australia could attract a share of roughly AU$123 billion in clean tech investment, based on an analysis by Net Zero Policy Lab of new supply chain markets.

With the positive outlook for cleantech in mind, here’s a look at 10 ASX cleantech stocks listed in order of largest to smallest by market cap. All figures were current as of May 5, 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric car and control panel.

10 Biggest EV Stocks to Watch in 2025

The energy revolution is here to stay, and electric vehicles (EVs) have become part of the mainstream narrative.

The shift toward green energy is gathering momentum, with governments adding more incentives to accelerate this transition. Increasing EV sales are good news for battery metals investors, as EVs are significant drivers for commodities such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, key components in the cathodes of EV batteries. Additionally, interest in EV options outside of Tesla is heating up in 2025, and Chinese EVs are increasing in popularity outside of the country.

For investors interested in getting exposure to the EV trend, the Investing News Network has gathered a list of the largest EV makers by market cap. This electric car stock list was generated using TradingView's stock screener on April 17, 2025, and it includes companies with an EV focus under the motor vehicles industry filter.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements and the accompanying management discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $0.5 million and net loss of $0.2 million for the quarter and the year, respectively.

Julian Treger, CoTec CEO commented; "2024 was a transformative and exciting year for CoTec during which we have achieved all our objectives and completed two very successful independent technical studies for our HyProMag USA joint venture and the Lac Jeannine project. We are now extremely well positioned to become a resource producing company by H1, 2027, a mere five years since launching CoTec. This would be a remarkable achievement for a resource-based company, compared to the 12 - 15 years plus timeframe for conventional mining companies."

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings Corp. To Commence Expansion Drilling Program And Secure A Salter Techology Bulk Sample At The Lac Jeannine Property

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed "403 Drilling Limited" to complete its 2025 drilling program to support the expansion of the previously announced PEA mineral resource estimate (the "MRE") at the Lac Jeannine Property in Québec (the "Project"). As part of this program, the company will also secure bulk material for further testing of the potential incorporation of the Multi-Gravity Separators Salter technology ("MGS") into the Project's recovery circuiti.

The program will consist of 12 to 13 holes, totaling approximately 680 meters of sonic core samples. Four of the holes will be allocated to infill drilling in relation to the 2023 program with the remaining holes being step-out drilling to cover the adjacent tailings not included in the 2023 program. Sample material from this drilling program, together with material collected in the 2023 sampling program, will further validate our MGS results which we believe could lead to the technology being incorporated into the current recovery circuit for additional recovery of iron from ultra fines.

Keep reading...Show less
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings To Host Investor Update

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 7:30am PDT / 10:30pm EDT. A Q&A period will follow the presentation.

Investors that want to attend the presentation may do so by clicking here to register.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Troy Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Troy Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Thick High-Grade Graphite Drilling Results In New Zone

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Eyes 227% Upside for Brightstar Resources as Gold Production Nears

Gold Investing

Harvest Gold Soil Sampling Program Reveals Several New Gold Targets At Its Quebec Mosseau Project

Base Metals Investing

Silver47 Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Comments on Peruvian Government Reform Centralizing Oversight of Small-Scale Mining Under Ministry of Energy and Mines

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Schedules Start of Drill Program for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project

Energy Investing

Purepoint Completes Initial Drill Program Along Groomes Lake Conductive Corridor at Smart Lake JV

×