Troy Minerals Reports Completion of 2025 Summer Field Program and Progress at Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia, Canada

Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to report the completion of its planned 2025 summer field exploration program and provide a progress update at its 100% owned high-purity silica Table Mountain Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) near Golden, British Columbia, Canada.

For context, last month Troy announced the filing of a National Instrument 43-101 technical report ("NI 43101" or "Technical Report") on the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO₂, with very low levels of impurities. The Technical Report's Effective Date is June 30, 2025 and it can be found on SEDAR+ and on corporate web site www.troyminerals.com.

Key Highlights:

  • Company expands the Project by 222.2 hectares, covering the remainder of Table Mountain;
  • Additional channel sampling completed across the main quartzite silica zone;
  • Extensive geological prospecting across the Project, including across newly acquired claims to the north;
  • Collection of two bulk quartzite samples totalling approximately 250 kg from the main quartzite silica zone for metallurgical studies;
  • Completion of UAV LiDAR survey across 3.5 square kilometers across northern claims and Project's access areas.

"The announcement of our maiden inferred resource earlier in the summer in conjunction with the successful completion of this season's exploration program represents an important step in the advancement of the Table Mountain Silica Project, an asset which benefits from its size, quality, infrastructure, and location, situated across the Trans-Canada Highway and 4 kilometres away from the CPKC Golden Rail Yard (Figure 1)," commented Yannis Tsitos, President of Troy Minerals. "With drill permits submitted for the 2026 season and our planned metallurgical works and scoping studies planned for the winter season, we are positioning Troy to move into the next stage of exploration and resource development at the Table Mountain Project."


Figure 1. Location of the Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project

Exploration Program Update

Troy has expanded the Project by 222.2 hectares, through an amendment to the option agreement with the property vendor, making the total property holdings into 2,526.3 hectares. The additional ground was added directly to the north of the main silica zone, along strike of the Mount Wilson Quartzite formation, adding potential for expanding the established zone to the north for approximately 1 kilometre.

Troy recently completed a continuous channel sampling program within the main mineralized zone. This work was designed to provide a better understanding of grade continuity across the quartzite body and to generate the data required for precise drill hole planning in future campaigns.

Prospecting crews conducted systematic exploration across the entire property, including the newly acquired northern claims. This program led to the discovery of several new quartzite exposures and potential high-purity silica targets, adding meaningful expansion potential to the existing project footprint.

A UAV-borne LiDAR survey was flown across approximately 3.5 square kilometers on the expanded northern part of the property to aid in drill planning as well as potential future resource estimates plus covering areas important for project access from the Trans-Canada Highway.

Figure 2. Table Mountain Project outline, showing expansion and LiDAR coverage.

Two bulk samples, totalling approximately 250 kilograms, were collected from the main quartzite zone. These samples will undergo metallurgical testing to evaluate silica quality, identify impurities, and potential suitability for high-end applications.

Troy has submitted a drill permit application in anticipation of the 2026 field season. Once permits are approved, the Company intends to complete resource definition drilling within the main zone as well as initial testing of high-priority targets defined by the recent prospecting and channel sampling.

The Company will announce analytical results from the channel sampling and present the total LiDAR coverage maps to date, once processed and received.

Figures 3 & 4. Photos from 2025 season's fieldwork and channel sampling at Table Mountain Project.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1.5 million options to consultants and advisors of the Company. The options have an exercise price of $0.12, vest immediately and expire on September 10, 2030.

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project is located approximately 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round road access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway's Golden rail yard. The property covers roughly 2,526 hectares, encompassing up to 11 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, with widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 meters at surface. Table Mountain is strategically situated near two established high-purity silica operations - the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry - both of which demonstrate silica purity greater than 99.6% SiO₂. This advantageous location highlights the project's potential to become a significant source of high-purity silica in a region known for hosting premium-quality silica deposits.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and a director of the property vendor.

About Troy Minerals

Troy Minerals is a Canadian based publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located "critical" mineral assets. Troy is aggressively advancing its projects within the silica (silicon), scandium, vanadium, and rare earths industries within regions that exhibit high and growing demand for such commodities, in both North America and Central-East Asia. The Company's primary objective is the near-term prospect of production with a vision of becoming a cash-flowing mining company to deliver tangible monetary value to shareholders, state, and local communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | President and Director
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Targeting near-term high-purity silica production in Mongolia and British Columbia and advancing scandium and REE discoveries in Wyoming and Quebec, respectively.

